Why was Taylor Swift the "cherry on top" of Simu Liu's proposal? Star breaks down the emotional moment with his fiancée Allison Hsu

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Simu Liu took the help of Taylor Swift to make his proposal to fiancée Allison HSU extra special. The Blank Space hitmaker’s congratulatory video addressed to Allison was the “cherry on top.”

The Marvel star detailed how he got Taylor Swift to be part of his proposal to Allison on the December 15, 2025, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Liu told viewers that his fiancée was a Swiftie:

“I’ll preface this by saying my fiancée works in music, so she’s a digital marketing executive, and she grew up a Swiftie. She loves Taylor Swift.”

He added that the Blank Space hitmaker was a big part of the beginning of their relationship because he was “getting to know her through those songs and why they meant so much to her. I was like, ‘Well, if there is one person who could make this engagement so special,’ and I reached out as if we were BFFs.

Simu Liu reached out to Swift through a publicist, asking for a two-second video of the singer congratulating Allison on her engagement, and she sent it over just two days later.

“For everyone who’s ever proposed or been proposed to, it’s a stressful environment,” Simu Liu reveals details of his proposal in latest interview

Liu and Hsu shared the news of their engagement in May 2025. Underneath a photo of the couple sharing a romantic kiss, the caption read:

“From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always.”

The 36-year-old actor, during his Jimmy Fallon appearance, revealed more details about his engagement, stating that he took a weekend from his busy schedule of filming The Avengers to propose to Allison on a rooftop in Paris with a view of the Eiffel Tower.

He added that she got emotional seeing all their family and friends, and even more so when she played the Taylor Swift video.

Although Liu enjoyed surprising Allison, he found the process of planning proposals stressful. He told Fallon:

"Whoever’s proposed or been proposed to, it’s a stressful environment. And I’m not necessarily the best planner in the world,” he reflected. “So this is, like, the biggest undertaking I have ever done, and I had to do it all alone pretty much.”

