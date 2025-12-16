Christmas 2025 Ulta Beauty sale: 7 best skincare sets worth gifting your partner

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 7: An UltaBeauty logo is displayed on a sign outside their store on November 8, 2025 in San Diego, CA. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Christmas 2025 is right around the corner and Ulta Beauty is getting in on the gifting season by offering discounts to help shoppers pick skincare-related finds to give to their loved ones without a fuss.

Customers can now beat the holiday rush and start looking for popular and high-rated items at discount prices.

Ulta Beauty's holiday beauty sale for 2025 runs from December 1 to 24. This week's deals come with up to 40% off on their skincare kits and collections, making practical skincare choices more affordable this season.

But please note that there are only three days left for Ulta's Christmas Delivery.

Here are the 7 top-rated Ulta Beauty skincare finds for Christmas gifting

Ulta Beauty is making gifting for Christmas 2025 easier with their collection of skincare gift sets. It means there isn't just one but two or more gifts inside the box this season.

These well-liked and highly rated picks make skincare routines more luxurious and festive but also more affordable with their discount prices.

1. Peach & Lily Glass Skin Discovery Kit

Korean glass skin has been the rage in recent years and that is what this discovery kit from Peach & Lily aims to do. It includes the brand's low pH and sulfate-free cleanser, their treatment essence, a glass skin refining serum with peach extract and peptides, and the Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream.

The discovery kit is now available at a 30% discount. Check the item here.

2. Clinique's Great Skin Everywhere Skincare Holiday Gift Set

The Great Skin Everywhere Skincare is Clinique's skincare holiday gift set with curated products for those with dry and combination skin types. It's a 6-item gift set complete with the brand's 3-step skincare in both full and travel sizes.

This holiday gift set is on sale for 20%. You can check the product here.

3. TULA Skincare Starting Lineup Discovery Kit

TULA's discovery kit is available for gifting this Christmas season at a slashed price. The set includes the brand's cleanser, moisturizer, and pore-refining toner.

All three items come in travel sizes, making it an economical choice for trying out the products without buying their full sizes.

It's now for sale with a 30% discount. You can check the product here.

4. Charlotte Tillbury's Iconic Magic Mini Skin Kit

This skincare set from Charlotte Tillbury is suitable for all skin types. The package includes two of their brand's highly rated skincare picks: Charlotte's Magic Cream and Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir.

It also includes a limited-edition gua sha made from white quartz.

The gift set is not for sale at 30% off. You can check the item here.

5. First Aid Beauty's Clean, Hydrated + Glowy Daily Essentials Set

First Aid Beauty is known for their skincare items made to treat various skin emergencies. This essentials set is curated for clean, hydrated, and glowy skin.

It comes with four products for a full 4-step skincare routine from cleansing to exfoliating and moisturizing.

This daily essentials set now comes with a 40% discount. Check the item here.

6. ELEMIS Very Cherry Cleansing Set

ELEMIS has a festive offering for Christmas 2025 - a cherry-inspired cleansing set to match the holiday spirit. It comes with two of their cleansing balms, the original and the limited edition Black Cherry one.

Both cleansing balms are designed to remove long-wear and waterproof makeup.

There are also two cleansing cuffs included in the package to keep the wrists dry and it's now 25% off only at Ulta. Check the product here.

7. Peach & Lily Collagen Cushion Lip Trio

Lips also need skincare and Peach & Lily has a gift set for that for anyone looking to send the gift of soft, plump lips this Christmas season.

This pack comes with three of the brand's peptide lip balms in three fruit-inspired shades: Sheer Peach, Sugar Plum, and Cherry Crush.

The lip trio is now for sale with a 30% discount. Check the product here.

Ulta Beauty's Christmas 2025 holiday sale also includes discounts on their select brands, makeup products, fragrances, and more festive holiday beauty sets.