Nick Reiner to be charged with two counts of murder in deaths of parents Rob and Michele Reiner

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 28: Honoree Rob Reiner poses with family at the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Nick Reiner now faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of his parents, Rob and Michele Singer Reiner. The legendary Hollywood director and his wife were found dead on December 13, 2025, with stab wounds.

Their 32-year-old son, who has struggled with drug addiction since his teenage years, reportedly faces a special charge for allegedly using a knife.

Nick’s charges carry a penalty of life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty. Prosecutors haven't announced if they are seeking the latter.

The District Attorney’s office has announced that Nick Reiner’s arraignment is set for a later date.

More details about tragic incident as legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner are found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home



Nick Reiner has spoken frequently about his struggles with addiction, how he went through rehab several times and ended up homeless.

In a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, the then 22-year-old detailed his struggles with addiction and how his time on the streets taught him life lessons:

"That made me who I am now, having to deal with that stuff," he says. "I met crazy great people there, so out of my element. Now, I've been home for a really long time, and I've gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family. But there was a lot of dark years there."

Rob Reiner was a celebrated Hollywood director, producer and actor whose impressive resume included classics like This Is Spinal Tap, to Stand by Me(1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally... (1989), Misery (1990) and A Few Good Men (1992)

Family friends told the Los Angeles Times that Nick had gotten into an argument with his parents at Conan O' Brien's Christmas party on December 13, 2025, and was behaving strangely.

The couple reportedly left the party after a loud argument with Nick. The latter was located and arrested by the police on the evening of December 14, 2025.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.