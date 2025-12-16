Was Nick Reiner's bail changed? Rob Reiner's son could face life in prison without parole, similar to the Menendez brothers

Los Angeles, CA - December 15, 2025: Flowers are seen placed ontop of Rob Reiner's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. Nick Reiner was arrested on suspicion of homicide of his parents Rob and Michele Singer Reiner after they were found dead at their Brentwood home on Sunday. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

On Sunday, December 14, the brutal murder of the Reiner couple - Rob and Michele Reiner - took place in a the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Their son, Nick Reiner, was soon arrested for their murder, with the LA County Police Department charging him as a suspect in the crime.

Reiner was taken into custody on Tuesday morning (December 16), and the status of his bail changed within hours. The amount of his bail has now been set at $4 million. In a statement announcing the crime to local media, a press release issued by the police department read:

"As a result of the initial investigation, it was determined that the Reiners were the victims of homicide, the LAPD said Monday of the probe into the December 14 death of the 78-year-old A Few Good Men helmer and his 68-year-old spouse."

It further read:

"The Reiners were found in their Brentwood home by their daughter and another individual around 3:30 pm PT Sunday. Both bodies were discovered with multiple stab wounds, according to law enforcement sources."

Nick Reiner's alleged crime is similar to that of the Menendez brothers, whose murder trial against their parents is one of the most high-profile criminal trials in New York for all times.

A hearing for the case is scheduled to take place in the office of LA County's District Attorney. The 32-year-old Reiner had moved back in with his parents very recently.

According to Deadline, besides Nick, the Reiner couple had a daughter from Rob's previous marriage - which was with Penny Marshall.

Rob Reiner was a well-recognized director, who even directed a movie loosely based on his son's struggle with addiction. During his lifetime, Rob had even claimed that the movie had brought the father son closer than before.

The death of Rob Reiner and his wife was first reported to the LA fire department

The death of the Reiners was first reported to an LA fire department. It was made on Sunday evening, from the couple's LA home, which was located on Block 200 of South Chadbourne Avenue.

The initial description of the crime was mentioned as "family incident," which eventually led to the LAPD arriving at scene and discovering the news of the Reiners' tragic death.

According to The Guardian, Nick Reiner is a screenwriter who has had troubling experiencing homelessness and drug addiction during his teen years. In an interview in 2016, talking about that phase of his life, Reiner called them "dark years," adding:

"When I was out there, I could’ve died. It’s all luck. You roll the dice and you hope you make it."

Being Charlie - a movie directed by Rob Reiner for his son which opened at the Toronto international film festival in 2015 - was also written by Nick, who called it both "difficult at times" as well as "the most satisfying creative experience" he had had in life.

Reiner continued:

"What we tried to do is take the essence of our experience and what we all went through and make a theatrical drama about it, comedy too... It’s a piece of fiction but it’s drawn from our lives."

He also recalled a time when he was homeless in New Jersey and Texas, calling it "not fun".