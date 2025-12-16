Who is Natalie Tippett? Costume designer defends herself against Lily Allen's David Harbour affair allegations amid Madeline drama

Natalie Tippett, allegedly the 'Madeline' in Lily Allen's song, addresses David Harbour affair rumors. (Image via Instagram/@natalie_tippett, @dkharbour)

Natalie Tippett, a costume designer based from New Orleans, was first linked to David Harbour in October. The online rumors of an affair between the two started circulating shortly after David's estranged wife, and English singer, Lily Allen, dropped the album West End Girl. The album was replete with references of David Harbour allegedly cheating on Lily with another woman.

However, Natalie Tippett recently broke her silence against the alleged backlash she has received since. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Natalie wrote:

"I was hoping not to speak on this, but I am tired of this false narrative being pushed and circulated. This was such a marginal part of my life, but it's now turned into a major disruption."

Alluding to The Mail's exclusive article from October that exposed Natalie was the other woman in Lily Allen and David Harbour's marriage, the designer claimed:

"I never gave an interview and have never been paid to speak on this, I have ring camera footage to show this. I was harassed at my home with my daughter at 8am Oct 25, and misquoted when I said I was fearful of a strange man being at my door."

Natalie revealed that the man told her their network would publish an article about her irrespective of her giving a statement. She added:

"Although I cannot confirm this statement's validity, he told me it was because this person and her team had outed me."

Natalie Tippett, who was a single mother to a toddler daughter, expressed although she had her own struggles, she was content in life and "wouldn't trade" it for anything. The designer said she was aware of the "repercussions" she might face now that she was finally addressing the matter. Regardless, Natalie added:

"I can't imagine anything worse than what's already been said, as well as having to watch someoen profit off of painful lies... so at this point at least I've said my truth and on my own terms."

Natalie requested everyone who were thinking of sending her hateful messages that she was a human being and "not a character someone created". Seemingly referring to the speculations that she was the 'Madeline' from Lily Allen's latest album and had a secret relationship with David Harbour, Natalie wrote:

"I did not have a three-year affair with anyone. I'm unsure why this person wants so badly to pit people against me or create this narrative that we both know is false based on the actual messages that I have saved between us. The same ones that have now been referenced in a song without my consent."

Natalie revealed she has been receiving messages asking her to "die and other obscene things", and expressed she wished such messages would stop. She claimed she felt "extremely violated". Natalie continued:

"I'm not sure why any fixation landed on me, I don't weaponize women against women for the behavior of men, especially not in an open relationship. I'm wishing her all the success, money, healing and happiness and whatever else she's seeking through this."

Songs from Lily Allen's fifth studio album, West End Girl, which dropped on October 24, touched on the subjects of cheating and betrayal. The lyrics spoke about an open marriage where both partners decided on certain rules and arrangements. However, the songs alleged one partner broke those rules with a secret lover.

Two tracks from the project, Tennis, and Madeline, particularly shed light on what had transpired in Lily's marriage to David Harbour. The mom of two did not use David's alleged mistress' real name, instead she resorted to using the pseudonym, 'Madeline'.

According to Lily's lyrics, she exchanged text messages with the other woman and asked her about the duration of the affair. Lily also inquired whether the woman's relationship with her husband was solely sexual, or whether it had developed into an emotional connection as well.

Natalie Tippett was previously alleged to be David Harbour's secret lover

The Mail revealed David Harbour's supposed secret lover's identity as Natalie Tippett in an article published on October 25, a day after Lily Allen's album release. According to the outlet, the costume designer admitted she was the reason why a crack formed in Lily and David's marriage.

The outlet claimed Natalie told them she heard the song Madeline, but refused to respond to Lily's allegations. Natalie reportedly told The Mail:

"I have a family and things to protect. I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and I understand this is going on. It’s a little bit scary for me."

The outlet further reported Natalie Tippett, 34, first met David harbour, 50, on set of the Netflix horror comedy, We Have A Ghost, in 2021. The movie, which was filmed in New Orleans, Natalie's hometown, released two years later in 2023.

Track 5 - Madeline 🎠 pic.twitter.com/X3rw9Sa2fK — Lily Allen (@lilyallen) November 4, 2025

Natalie worked as a costume curator on the film, and shortly after shooting began, she developed a romance with David Harbour, who was one of the leads. The fling continued even after filming wrapped as David reportedly took Natalie to his Atlanta home to keep seeing her without Lily's knowledge.

Lily Allen reportedly learned of the affair after she saw some textual exchanges between David and Natalie on his phone. The had then confronted the other woman on texts.

As The Mail asked Natalie Tippett if she was aware of her messages with Lily being used in the album, the designer replied:

"Yeah, I just don't feel comfortable talking about it at the moment."

Lily Allen and David Harbour tied the knot in 2020. They reportedly separated in February, 2025.