Simu Liu reveals how Taylor Swift played a significant role in his engagement with Allison Hsu

Simu Liu recently talked about his engagement to Allison Hsu and shared that Taylor Swift made the moment even more special. Liu got engaged to Allison Hsu on May 11, 2025, and the couple’s lovey-dovey images were all over social media in mid-2025. Following his engagement, the Marvel actor told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that he reached out to Taylor Swift to make the proposal extra special and memorable.

Simu said that his fiancée is a big Taylor Swift fan (a Swiftie), and Taylor’s songs were important in their relationship, as her music helped them connect emotionally and became meaningful for them as a couple. He proposed in Paris, and with the city’s romantic charm, what made the proposal even more special was the unexpected involvement of global pop icon Taylor Swift, whose sweet gesture became the “cherry on top” of the celebration.

On The Tonight Show, Simu said his fiancée works in the music industry. To make the proposal special, he contacted Taylor Swift’s publicist and asked if she could record a short congratulatory video. He was shocked and happy when Taylor sent the video just two days later.

Simu Liu’s thoughtful gesture of bringing Taylor Swift into the picture made his proposal event unforgettable

Simu Liu revealed that he casually reached out to Taylor Swift like “they were BFFs” and managed to get in touch through her publicist, adding that the two had met before and were already acquainted. He said,

“So I was like, well, if there’s one person that would make this engagement so special, and I reached out, as if we’re BFFs. No, I mean, I met her a couple times, she’s fantastic, but I reached out to Taylor through her publicist, and I said, ‘Hey, is there any way that I could convince you to make a two-second video just to say congrats?’’’

According to JustJared, the couple has attended The Eras Tour together and were also present at the premiere of The Eras Tour concert film. Talking about their love for Taylor’s music, he said on The Tonight Show that her songs play an important role in their relationship. He said,

“My fiancée works in music, she’s a digital marketing executive, and she grew up a Swiftie. She loves Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift‘s songs and her music, that was a big part even in the beginning of our relationship, was getting to know [my fiancée] through those songs and why they meant so much to her.’’

Simu Liu shared that Taylor Swift sent the video just two days later, and he was able to play it for his fiancée, calling her contribution “the cherry on top.” He added that Taylor is “just so nice and sweet.”

Simu also revealed how emotional Allison became after seeing the video. He said she was already emotional, but after watching Taylor’s message, she completely lost control and went into shock. Months after Simu’s proposal, Taylor Swift also made headlines when she got engaged herself.