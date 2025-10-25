Viral photo of NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani eating with hands sparks heated cultural debate online with Simu Liu and others stepping in

New York City Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference on the victims of the Midtown shooting at 32BJ SEIU headquarters on July 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani went viral recently, sparking an online debate over whether eating with one's hands is acceptable or not.

For the unversed, a screenshot from Zohran Mandani's 2023 video, in which he was eating biryani with his hands, circulated on X.

Some conservative commentators expressed their disapproval, saying that it was supposedly not the right way of eating, and called it "barbaric."

Other netizens stated that Zohran Mamdani is a Ugandan-born man of Indian descent, and such an act is part of his culture.

The ring-wing commentator Vince Dao, who is of Vietnamese descent, tweeted on October 23. 2025, saying that eating rice with hands is "gross, strange, and barbaric," noting that no one in his family does so.

As an Asian, I feel I have authority on rice:



Eating rice with your hands is gross, strange, and barbaric.



Nobody in my family has ever done this.



He acts like utensils were never invented. https://t.co/UNCsebskun — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) October 23, 2025

Actor Simu Liu commented on the discourse by replying to Vince Dao. Simu told Dao that he was supposedly trying to appease the White conservatives.

The Avengers star also pointed out that Americans eat ribs, tacos, and pizza with their hands.

"You don't have authority on jack shit, you're just putting your own culture down to try to make yourself more palatable to white conservatives you dumb bitch. acting like people don't get their hands dirty eating pizza or ribs or tacos. stfu," Liu wrote.

The cultural debate has only grown more heated, with netizens divided on the matter.

"Eating with hands is a tradition across Asia, Africa & the Middle East it's about culture, connection, and mindfulness. If that's disgusting to you, maybe ask what your ancestors used before spoons and chopsticks existed," one X user wrote.

"The opinions of those who can't tell the difference between holding a pizza and scooping a pile of rice with their hands cannot be trusted," another user wrote.

Last year, Zohran Mamdani addressed the viral image

As Zohran Mamdani's eating picture circulated on the internet from time to time, in 2024, he sat down with Mehdi Hasan for an interview, where he discussed the matter.

Mehdi brought up the fact that right-wing politicians and political commentators call for deportation when they disagree with his stance.

Zohran Mamdani agreed and said that such people are supposedly dehumanizing others by deciding who is a "real American" and who isn't.

The NYC Mayoral candidate then brought up his biryani-eating picture, saying it seemingly outraged Republican Congressmen.

"It is very dangerous because it is the foundation of dehumanization... Even the basic fact that me eating Biryani with my hands is something that outrages Republican Congressmen," Mamdani said.

While Zohran Mamdani's picture is going viral on the internet, sparking debate, The Indian Express reported on July 8, 2025, that eating with the hands is part of many cultures worldwide.

Nutritionist Dr Avantina Sharma Bhandari stated that it helps with digestion and is good for picky eaters.

Bhandari also noted that discrimination against it is seemingly rooted in a colonial hangover.

Stay tuned for more updates on Zohran Mamdani and for more viral news.