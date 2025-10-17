What did HasanAbi say about 9/11? Zohran Mamdani finally distances himself from the streamer's comments during NYC mayoral debate

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 30: New York City Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference on the victims of the Midtown shooting at 32BJ SEIU headquarters on July 30, 2025 in New York City. Mamdani joined 32BJ President Manny Pastreich, Bangladeshi American Police Association (BAPA) Co-Founder and Retired NYPD Lieutenant Commander Shamsul Haque and family members of Aland Etienne, who was a member of 32BJ, to speaks about the victims of Monday's shooting that left four people dead and a fifth critically injured. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Zohran Mamdani recently shared his take during the NYC mayoral debate on HasanAbi's comments about 9/11. For the unversed, in August 2019, Hasan made an offensive statement about the tragedy and said that "America deserved 9/11." The comment did not sit right with many, and he ended up being scrutinized for the same.

On Thursday, during the NYC mayoral debate at the Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, Mamdani distanced himself from these problematic remarks by Hasan. He was heard saying,

"I find the comments that Hasan made on 9/11 to be objectionable and reprehensible..."

The tweet circulated all across social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter, and garnered massive attention. It gained more than 1 million views along with about 16K likes since it was uploaded on October 16, 2025. According to reports by The New York Post dated last month, Zohran Mamdani had initially dodged the situation when a reporter asked him about HasanAbi's remarks.

At the time, he said that he was present at the venue to particularly talk about the World Cup. This angered many, including Oren Barzilay, president of EMS Local 2507. Barzilay called Mamdani "cowardly" and told The New York Post,

"For him to associate with someone who thinks we deserved 9/11 is outrageous and should not be tolerated. It shows that Mamdani possibly feels the same way—that America deserved it."

"I should've used more precise and better use of the language there," HasanAbi said at the time

Around the same time that HasanAbi made the remarks surrounding 9/11, he also commented about Rep. Dan Crenshaw and mocked him for losing an eye. On August 22, Hasan sat for an interview with TYT founder and host Cenk Uygur. At the time, he took accountability for the remarks and even claimed that he believed he should have made better use of language.

During the interview, HasanAbi said,

"I should’ve used more precise and better use of the language there. It’s messed up that I would even give the opportunity to the right to try to morally grandstand on an issue like this, when they are 100% responsible for all the bloodshed that’s been caused."

Uygur asked Hasan if his comments were satirical in nature, to which the creator responded with a "yea." He further stated that he knew his remarks were inappropriate. This statement by Hasan happened after he got heavily criticized on social media for his comments. Speaking about Rep. Dan Crenshaw, Hasan said,

"What the f— is wrong with this dude? Didn’t he go to war and like literally lose his eye because some mujahideen—a brave f—— soldier—f—— his eyehole with their d—?"

Crenshaw too responded to the comments by Hasan, through a tweet that. In the tweet, Crenshaw asked Hasan to "stop trying so hard" since he was no Pete Davidson.

For the unversed, Crenshaw is an Iraq War veteran who lost his right eye in 2012 during his third deployment. According to his website, this happened when an improvised explosive device was detonated.