"They won Halloween" - Netizens react to Amouranth and her husband dressing up as HasanAbi and his dog for TwitchCon

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 21: Amouranth (R) signs an attendee's credential during TwitchCon 2023 Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

​Aside from Emiru's attempted assault incident, another controversial moment at the 2025 TwitchCon came when streamers Amouranth and her husband, Nick Lee, showed up dressed as HasanAbi and his dog, Kaya.

In addition to dressing as the pet and pet parent duo, the couple also wore their name tags to make the cosplay more apparent. A video of theirs from the TwitchCon has since been going viral on social media, with netizens reacting to it.

"They won Halloween," one wrote.

Some netizens speculated that HasanAbi's animal cruelty controversy was becoming increasingly unmanageable for the streamer.

"There’s no coming back from this future Hasan," commented an X user.

"I vaguely remember those people. Weren't they screaming at each other on some stream for hours and threatening to get a divorce?" - questioned another.

"She really said 'if you can't join them,'" wrote a third one.

Meanwhile, others slammed Amouranth and Nick Lee for trying to chase fame by using HasanAbi's controversy while their own lives were seeped in drama.

"The internet never disappoints. Even the couples famous for drama are now cosplaying as other creators to weigh in on “animal cruelty” discourse. Meta levels of irony no philosopher could untangle," replied a fourth netizen.

"but why was he the female dog? i thought he controlled everything," - posted a fifth one.

"lmao is this the same husband that threatened to take her dogs away and get them euthanized whenever they were beefing?!??" commented a sixth user.

The 2025 TwitchCon took place in San Diego's Convention Center from October 17 to 19.

Emiru is "hurt and upset" by the way Twitch handled her assaulter at TwitchCon

Emiru speaks out after being assaulted by a WEIRD FAN at TwitchCon 👀



She claims security didn't care about the incident and calls out Twitch for lying that they detained him immediately but instead it took them hours... pic.twitter.com/pt504IgFNq — snipe 🦈 (@SnipedERA) October 18, 2025

As Amouranth and Nick Lee's cosplay-dressing has just begun to catch fire, the controversy around Emiru's assault, which took place on Friday (October 17), has been spreading online like wildfire.

After countless accusations and speculations circulating online, the streamer finally addressed her assault at Twitch in an X post on Sunday. In her statement, Emiru claimed that it wasn't her first time dealing with an unfortunate attempt such as the one that went viral. She added:

"I am a lot more hurt and upset by how Twitch handled it during and after the fact... There were at least 3 or 4 other Twitchcon security staff in the area who did not react and let the guy walk away... None of the Twitchcon staff came to ask what happened or if I was okay."

Emiru also accused Twitch of blatantly lying about her assaulter being caught in their statement:

"He was allowed to walk away from my meet and greet and I didn't hear he was caught until hours after he attacked me, and it felt like this only happened because of my manager pressing for it, not because Twitchcon staff present thought it was a big deal."

Toward the end of her statement, Emiru said that this had been her final appearance at TwitchCon.