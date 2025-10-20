Nathan Hale Elementary school takes down website, social media accounts amid Lucy Martinez backlash

A No Kings protester, identified as a Nathan Hale Elementary School teacher, has garnered online hate for allegedly mocking Charlie Kirk'e assassination [Representational Image] (Image via Jay L Clendenin/Getty Images)

A Nathan Hale Elementary School teacher has been facing backlash on social media.

The woman, identified as Lucy Martinez by the internet users, was seen mocking Charlie Kirk in a viral clip captured at the recent “No Kings" protests. Amid the social media outrage, Nathan Hale Elementary has taken down its official website and social media handles. A message on haleschool.org reads:

“This website is under construction. Please check back soon…”

Facebook user Ryan Fournier was among the first to post about the website being taken down. He wrote:

“UPDATE: Lucy Martinez’s employer — Nathan Hale Elementary — just took down their website and Twitter account. We’re over the target. WINNING! ��”

Apart from taking down its website, Nathan Hale Elementary has also deleted its social media handle. The school’s X account (@HaleHawkFamily) no longer exists, as pointed out by multiple users. Read on to learn how others on X reacted after the Chicago elementary school disabled its online account.

Internet users react as Nathan Hale Elementary School takes down X account following Lucy Martinez backlash

The Chicago elementary school teacher went viral at No Kings protests after she allegedly gestured to be shot in the neck. Many on social media claimed that the woman, identified as Lucy Martinez, mocked Charlie Kirk with her actions.

Wow. @HaleHawkFamily Public School just deleted their entire account. Lucy Martinez teaches there. https://t.co/iUXBwT3wg9 pic.twitter.com/2ufEBJdxzO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 19, 2025

Soon, the internet users discovered her employer, Nathan Hale Elementary in Chicago, which eventually disabled its X account and website. Popular conservative Twitter handle @EndWokeness wrote about the recent development while sharing a screenshot:

“Wow. @HaleHawkFamily Public School just deleted their entire account. Lucy Martinez teaches there.”

“She will find her job deleted after having too much fun at the No Kings Rally!,” a user wrote.

“It's the parents who should be outraged. Let's see if they are,” another user added.

“As if that’ll fix the issue. Fire her immediately. Anything less will just make things worse,” one user tweeted.

“Yup. Of course they did. They forget that the internet is forever…,” another one posted.

However, amid backlash against the Chicago primary school, some misdirected their outrage at Nathan Hale Elementary in Whiting. A post from the institution’s public group called out the users for sending hateful comments:

“There apparently appears to be some confusion as to people thinking our Nathan Hale Elementary in Whiting is the one they are looking for in regards to a recent social media post.”

The post clarifies:

“We are NOT in Chicago and have nothing to do with the recent post.”

Due to the misguided criticism, the comments have been temporarily disabled in the public group, as pointed out by the post. While the Nathan Hale Elementary group encouraged the social media users to fact-check before outraging, the admin emphasized that the “hateful comments and actions are never acceptable or tolerated.”