“Not a gun problem”: Erika Kirk Rejects Blaming Second Amendment for Charlie Kirk’s Shooting

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: C.E.O. and Chair of the Board of Turning Point USA Erika Kirk sits silently onstage during the 2025 New York Times Dealbook Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. NYT columnist Sorkin hosted the annual Dealbook summit which brings together business and government leaders to discuss the most important stories across business, politics and culture. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Erika Kirk, head of Turning Point USA, responded after her husband Charlie Kirk’s deadly shooting, standing firm on backing gun rights. Since he was killed, she's said bluntly that it was "not a gun problem." Rather than blame weapons alone, she shifted focus elsewhere - mental well-being matters more here.

She also brought up how bitter politics have become, suggesting anger in public life helped fuel what happened. With arguments over firearm rules still flaring, she argues narrowing in only on guns misses deeper struggles people face.

Erika Kirk reflects on grief and forgiveness after her husband’s tragic death

Erika Kirk, whose husband helped start Turning Point USA and was later murdered, talked honestly at the New York Times’ DealBook event this week. The discussion came after a shooting on September 10 at Utah Valley University, where her spouse was killed during one of the group's gatherings.

Instead of just blaming guns, she pointed out that anger often comes from deeper places - inside people’s thoughts and hearts. When folks hear ideas they don’t like, some react with force, which shows how fragile our connections can be. Even though she still backs gun rights, she made it clear that holding onto rage only hurts the person carrying it. She said (via New York Post):

"What I’ve realized through all of this is that you can have individuals that will always resort to violence. And what I’m afraid of is that we are living in a day and age where they think violence is the solution to them not wanting to hear a different point of view... That’s not a gun problem, that’s a human, deeply human, problem. "That is a soul problem, that is a mental … that is a very deeper issue. I wouldn’t wish upon anyone what I have been through, and I support the Second Amendment as well... don’t expect everyone to understand. It’s not because you’re weak, it’s not because you think what the assassin did was correct. That’s the exact opposite," she added.

She said that letting go didn’t mean excusing what happened; it meant cutting loose the weight dragging her down. Peace wasn’t found in revenge - but through choice, slowly rebuilding inner calm.

She continued:

"Forgiveness is … for those of you who’ve been wronged, you know what it feels like to forgive someone. And in a way, where it frees you from a poison, and it frees you to be able to think clearly and have a moment where your heart is free and you’re not bound to evil."

After losing him, Erika stepped forward to lead the organization he co-founded, balancing public duty with private sorrow. Her path isn't about bouncing back quickly - it’s messy, ongoing, shaped by pain yet focused on purpose.

