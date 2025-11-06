“You should be ashamed”: John Cleese co-signing Erika Kirk allegedly applying fake tears theory sparks online outrage

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 21: Erika Kirk speaks during the memorial service for her husband, political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Monty Python co-founder John Cleese triggered online outrage, after he tweeted about an unfounded theory about Erika Kirk.

The 86-year-old actor-comedian quoted an X post from @JeffreyxEpstein, an account parodying the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender. The tweet featured a backstage clip of a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event. In the video, Erika Kirk is seen wiping off her tears with what appears to be a tissue. @JeffreyxEpstein wrote:

“Erika Kirk caught using tear solution to create fake tears before going on the TPUSA stage. Fake it 'til you cry.”

While the theory shared by @JeffreyxEpstein has remained unconfirmed, John Cleese quoted the controversial tweet and wrote:

“As George Burns once said 'Sincerity is the key. If you can fake that, the sky's the limit'”

You’ve turned into a real vile man. You should be ashamed. — Adam Brooks AKA EssexPR 🇬🇧 (@EssexPR) November 5, 2025

The Life of Brian star’s apparent endorsement of an unverified rumor about Erika Kirk drew backlash. GB News columnist and boxer Adam Brooks called out Cleese and wrote:

“You’ve turned into a real vile man. You should be ashamed.”

Kellie-Jay Keen, an anti-transgender activist, criticized Cleese for propagating the misinformation and tweeted:

“Reading glasses will save your embarrassment. It’s a tissue.”

Mr Reagan (@MrReaganUSA), a conservative YouTuber, wrote:

“What a nasty, vile lie to spread. John Cleese has posted some stupid stuff on X but this might be the worst.”

Many others continued to lambast John Cleese for his take on the fake rumor about the TPUSA CEO. Read on to learn what others said about the 86-year-old satirist’s tweet.

Internet users slam John Cleese for endorsing the Erika Kirk “fake tears” theory

The late TPUSA founder’s widow has faced online trolling after her recent media and event appearances. The theory about “fake tears” also emerged on X, which John Cleese seemingly endorsed. However, many criticized the co-creator and star of Fawlty Towers for his tweet.

Don Keith, a MAGA influencer, replied under Cleese’s tweet:

“No critical thinking on your part at all. Just pick a fake narrative and go with it. She’s literally dabbing her eyes with a tissue.”

“I used to really like you. It turns out you are just a horrible person,” a user commented.

“When did you become so bitter and vile ? Saddening to read such rubbish from someone who brought me so much joy and laughter growing up,” another user wrote.

“Mr Cleese, is THIS how a supposed gentleman would speak of a widow to a murdered husband and a mother to fatherless children?,” one user questioned.

Despite the online theories, Erika Kirk hasn’t responded to anything. She recently appeared on Jesse Watters Primetime and broke down in tears watching a video of her late husband. During the interview with Fox News, Erika also recounted seeing Charlie lying in the hospital after he was shot in September. She told the host:

“He had this smirk on his face. That smirk. That smirk to me is that look of 'you thought you could stop what I've built. You thought that you could end this vision, this movement, this revival, you thought you could do that by murdering me. You got my body, you didn't get my soul.”

After Charlie’s death, Erika Kirk succeeded him to become TPUSA’s CEO and was recently addressing a crowd of 10,000 attendees at the University of Mississippi. The event also featured Vice President JD Vance speaking about Charlie Kirk, TPUSA, and other topics, while interacting with the students.