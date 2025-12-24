Will Target be open on Christmas Day? Store hours and everything you need to know (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

With Christmas approaching, shoppers are trying to finish their last-minute purchases, be it the buying of groceries or the purchase of any kind of gifts they may have forgotten about. A large number of people are making sure that they look into the stores' schedule before they visit since Christmas is on Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025.

It should be remembered that the Target working hours during the holiday are particularly commendable due to the frequent nature of the big stores to change their working hours around the Christmas. Knowing when stores are open helps shoppers avoid unnecessary trips and manage their time better during one of the busiest times of the year.

Will Target be open on Christmas Day

No, Target is not going to be open on Christmas Day. The retailer has maintained its custom of closing down all of its stores on December 25 so that the employees can get time to spend the day with their families and loved ones. This is one of the traditions that were observed in recent years.

Even though the doors will be shut on Christmas day, most of them will be open on Christmas Eve, although with small hours as compared to a normal business day. It means that in-time purchasers will be forced to re-plan their schedules and address the schedules of the local shops.

Working hours on holidays may be localized, staffing, and projected customer flow, so it is worth checking the Target app or store website to prevent unnecessary trips. Such seasonal changes are the rule of thumb in big retailers, striking a balance between customer convenience and worker downtime. When you know what to expect and beforehand, the planning process can be a little easier, be it picking up some presents, shopping for groceries, or just a bid to avoid the last-minute rush.

