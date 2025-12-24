Where is Santa right now? Details explored as NORAD tracks Claus’ moment for 70th year

The White House Library is decorated to honor the tradition and magic of bedtime stories, including an image of Santa Claus flying past the moon, during a media preview of the 2023 holiday decorations November 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. The theme for this year's White House decorations is “Magic, Wonder and Joy,” and is designed to capture the “delight and imagination of childhood.” The White House expects to welcome approximately 100,000 visitors during the holiday season. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

As Christmas approaches, NORAD is once again tracking Santa Claus in real time, continuing a holiday tradition that has now reached its 70th year.

Santa Claus is preparing for his annual journey to deliver presents to homes around the world, and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is set to follow every moment of his trip. Although NORAD’s primary mission centers on homeland and aerospace defense, the organization has taken on the role of Santa tracking each Christmas season since 1955.

While the NORAD Santa Tracker website has been live for weeks, official tracking begins early on Christmas Eve. Starting at 4 a.m. Eastern time on December 24, NORAD provides live updates on Santa’s location as he travels across different regions and time zones. These updates continue through Christmas Day, allowing families worldwide to follow Santa’s progress.

🎄 The season has officially begun, #NORADTracksSanta fans!



NORAD is excited to kick off our 70th year tracking Santa, a tradition built on goodwill, binational teamwork, and holiday magic.



Every December, NORAD uses radar, satellites, and aircraft, the same systems that… pic.twitter.com/qCDrEv3VqX — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) November 28, 2025

Viewers can watch Santa’s journey live through multiple platforms. The tracking broadcast is available on the station’s streaming plus app, a free service accessible on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and other smart TVs and streaming platforms. Santa’s route can also be followed via mobile apps or online, making it possible to track Santa from home or while traveling. No subscription or cable login is required to access the live stream.

In addition to online tracking, NORAD offers a long-standing call-in option. From 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Eastern on Christmas Eve, callers can dial 1-877-HI-NORAD to speak with live operators and ask about Santa’s current location. The program has also expanded digital access, allowing users to place calls directly through the Santa Tracker website. This feature helps those without phone access or callers outside North America participate in the tradition.

Origins of the NORAD Santa Tracker and its lasting holiday legacy

The NORAD Santa Tracker began as a mistake that evolved into a global holiday event. In 1955, NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD), was monitoring potential threats during the Cold War when a child accidentally called the command center asking for Santa Claus. Rather than end the call, the commander on duty, Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, instructed staff to track Santa and share updates with children.

The call reportedly stemmed from a misprinted or misdialed phone number published in a Sears advertisement in a Colorado Springs newspaper encouraging children to call Santa. Over time, the story became legend. In a 1999 interview with The Associated Press, Shoup recalled responding to the first caller by saying,

“Ho, ho, ho, I am Santa.” He added, “The crew was looking at me like I had lost it.”

By December 23 of that year, The Associated Press reported that CONAD was officially tracking Santa. The command later became NORAD, which once operated from inside Cheyenne Mountain, a fortified complex designed to withstand a nuclear attack.

Seventy years later, NORAD’s Santa tracking remains a widely followed holiday tradition, blending history, technology, and festive spirit as millions tune in to see where Santa is right now.