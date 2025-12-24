Delaware state trooper shot and killed after pushing a DMV employee out of harm's way: Everything to know

Indian paramillitary troopers stands alert during strict restrictions in Srinagar, Indian Administered Kashmir on 05 August 2020. Restrictions were placed in place on the first anniversary of revocation of Article 370 by Indian government to tackle any protests. (Photo by Muzamil Mattoo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A road accident that took place in Delaware on Tuesday (December 23) resulted in the death of a Delaware state trooper.

"After being shot, the trooper pushed a DMV employee out of harm's way, and the suspect shot the trooper again."



Officials confirmed a heroic Delaware State Trooper was killed by a gunman at a DMV location in Wilmington on Tuesday afternoon. The shooter was also shot and killed… pic.twitter.com/zvCz7VsKGe — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 24, 2025

A spokesperson of the Delaware State Police - Corporal Raushan Rich - shared the details of the accident in a press conference later that night. According to Rich, an active-shooter incident was reported at 2230 Hessler Boulevard yesterday afternoon, at around 2 PM local time.

Then talking about the suspect of the shooting, Raushan said:

"An early investigation revealed that a 44-year-old male suspect entered the DMV as a customer. A short time later, the suspect approached the trooper who was working an overtime assignment, sitting at the reception desk, and shot him."

He also mentioned a second time the trooper was shot at, before which he pushed a DMV employee out of harm's way. After shooting the trooper, as the shooter attempted to escape, he was confronted by a New Castle County police officer.

It was this officeer who shot the suspect, which was followed by his hospitalization. However, he couldn't survive.

The injured trooper was also taken to a hospital but could not recover, and was later pronounced dead. His name wasn't revealed in the absence of his family's permission.

​" The trooper loved his community" - DSP Colonel

​After the news of the state trooper's death reached media, Colonel William D Crotty - from the Delawrare State Police - was one of the first ones to react, who described him as "a brother, a son, a best friend, a coach, a husband, and a father".

Colonel Crotty then said:

"Our trooper loved his community. He served with honor and integrity, and his life was cut short by senseless violence. His last actions were that of a hero, a hero who saved lives today while sacrificing his own."

Another tribute was made by Matt Meyer - the Governor of Delaware - and his wife, the First Lady Lauren Meyer, which praised the trooper for having made "the ultimate sacrifice". It was also signed by Olin Gay and Kyle Evans Gay.

Besides the trooper, several other people present at the Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon suffered injuries although none of them was life-threatening. One of them was a 40-year-old woman, and the second one was around 35.