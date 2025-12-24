Are the Epstein files unredactable? Online hacks and tutorials go viral

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 23: A billboard in Times Square calls for the release of the Epstein Files on July 23, 2025 in New York City. Attorney General Pam Bondi briefed President Donald Trump in May on the Justice Department's review of the documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, telling him that his name appeared in the files. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

The US Department of Justice has been releasing the Epstein files with multiple redactions. The release started on Friday, December 19, and the latest drop happened on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. The massive redactions have garnered criticism from several lawmakers. According to the BBC, the redactions were meant to conceal the identities of only victims and not possible co-conspirators.

However, people studying the files have reportedly found out hacks to obtain the unredacted version of the documents. The Guardian reported that according to them, certain unredactions can be done using Photoshop or by highlighting text to paste into a word processing document. Soon, an unredacted version of the documents began circulating online on Monday.

Along with X, social media platforms, such as TikTok, have been filled with internet sleuths claiming to have discovered ways of undoing the redactions. Most of these alleged techniques did not require advanced software or hacking. Another method that went viral indicated that it was more likely to work for documents were redactions weren't totally opaque.

According to users, taking screenshots of the redacted portions and then adjusting settings like contrast and exposure would make the texts under the blacked-out portions visible. According to reports by Times Now News, several unredacted texts indicated a civil case and several payments made to models.

The US Department of Justice is allegedly looking for volunteers to help redact Epstein files over the Christmas holidays

Amid the ongoing criticism faced by the US Department of Justice regarding massive redactions of the Epstein files, they reportedly are looking for volunteers to help carry out the process further. According to exclusive reports by CNN, the department is looking for volunteers to help with the redaction over the next few days.

CNN reviewed a copy of an email sent by a supervising prosecutor in the Southern District of Florida's US Attorney's Office. The email sent to the district office on Tuesday included a mention of an "emergency request from the [Deputy Attorney General’s] office the SDFL must assist with."

This led to speculations that more documents from the Epstein files may be released during the Christmas holidays. The release of the entire Epstein files was supposed to happen by December 19. However, the same did not happen, and the Department of Justice stated that redaction of a number of documents did not take place by that time.

Meanwhile, the heavy redactions have exposed the Justice Department to immense scrutiny, with many accusing them of a cover-up. On Sunday, December 21, the department denied redacting the Epstein files to protect Donald Trump. According to reports by Le Monde, documents released on December 19 included heavily redacted and blacked-out portions.

On Sunday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche refuted when asked if the redactions had anything to do with political dynamics. Blanche reportedly responded with "absolutely, positively not." Blanche even claimed that one of the images was redacted to protect the women in the photo. Amid the redactions, the documents included photos of several popular personalities like Bill Clinton, Chris Tucker, and Michael Jackson.