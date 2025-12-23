Victim who claimed in Epstein files that Trump and Epstein raped her later died by suicide in 2000, latest documents show

From left, American real estate developer Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

Some of the latest documents from the Epstein files have been going viral recently. According to the documents, a victim who accused Donald Trump and Epstein of raping her later died by suicide in 2000. An X user, Brian Krassenstein, took to the platform and posted a part of what seemed to be the released documents of the Epstein files.

The caption of the tweet by Brian read,

"Data Set 8 of the Epstein Files show that a victim stated that Trump and Epstein raped her and that a limo driver heard Trump in the back speaking to 'Jeffrey' about 'abusing girls.'"

He additionally wrote in the post,

"The victim then "committed suicide" in January of 2000 after reporting the incident. Police didn't believe it was suicide."

According to the post, the limousine driver picked up President Trump back in 1995, when he heard the apparent conversation. Meanwhile, the alleged victim apparently claimed that a girl "with a funny name" took her to a fancy hotel where she was raped. The document suggested that she initially did not want to go to the cops, as she was scared for her life.

However, she allegedly ended up going to the police to report the incident. According to the tweet, shortly after this, she was found dead in Oklahoma with a gunshot wound in the head. Cops, reportedly, did not think it was a suicide. By the end of the document, it was mentioned that the incident looked like a cover-up for Ghislaine Maxwell.

The US Department of Justice has released fake footage of Epstein's suicide in jail

On Monday, a video surfaced after it was posted by the US Department of Justice. The video soon garnered massive traction since it seemed to be footage of Epstein's suicide in his cell at the Manhattan jail. However, it was soon revealed that the video was not real.

According to The New York Post, the video was posted on the Justice Department's official website as a part of the Epstein files. It is unclear why the video has been posted in the first place. The footage captured a man in an orange jumpsuit on his knees struggling and jerking his head. The timestamp on the footage showed 4.29 am on August 10, 2019.

For the unversed, this was about two hours before authorities discovered the dead body of the convicted sex offender. While it initially looked like real footage, discrepancies soon popped up. For instance, the footage showed a pile of orange clothes on the floor that looked like a puddle without any texture.

The New York Post reported that the cell door in the video did not match the door of the one that Epstein was kept in. Later, an official from the Trump administration confirmed to The New York Post that the video is a fake one and has been on YouTube for a long time. Shortly after the chaos surrounding the fake clip, it was removed from the Department of Justice's official website.

The Epstein files release started last week, and many photos of the sex offender, along with some popular faces, have surfaced since then.