Epstein did not want "Spanish or dark girl", checked IDs to ensure women were under 18, disturbing FBI notes reveal

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 08: A protest group called "Hot Mess" hold up signs of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Federal courthouse on July 8, 2019 in New York City. According to reports, Epstein will be charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Investigative notes by the FBI have been released as part of the Epstein files, which were dropped by the Department of Justice on Friday, December 19. The notes reportedly shed light on the efforts of Epstein and people associated with him to procure underage girls.

According to The Guardian, a document called EFTA00004179 included FBI evidence as well as 13 pages of handwritten investigative notes. These notes reportedly were from an interview that was conducted in May 2019. While certain parts were redacted, references were made to what seemed like Epstein's preferred race and age. Epstein was seemingly referred to as "JE" in the documents.

"Friends of [redacted] friends. Big Brazilian group. Desperate time," said a witness.

According to the documents, a "dark-skinned Dominican" was introduced during this "desperate time." However, "JE didn't want a Spanish or dark girl." The initials of the person who introduced the aforementioned girls to the convicted sex offender had been redacted. The person seemingly told Epstein that he was bringing in young girls, to which the sex offender complained saying "yea but not dark."

The disturbing notes further read,

"At one point [redacted] witnessed him asking for ID to girl... wanted make sure under 18 b/c he wasn't believing them b/c [redacted] messed up by bringing more older girls."

The witness made other claims about Epstein, suggesting that he made "crazy noises" and even touched his victims "roughly."

Epstein survivor Marina Lacerda criticized the redaction in the documents that have been released

The extensive redaction of the Epstein documents has met with criticism from Marina Lacerda, an Epstein survivor. According to AOL, the decision of the massive redaction has also garnered criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. They even accused Trump officials of trying to cover up by redacting the documents.

Lacerda told The Associated Press,

"Just put out the files and stop redacting names that don't need to be redacted. It's just—who are we trying to protect?"

According to The Guardian, Lacerda claimed to have been abused by Epstein since the age of 14. She also alleged seeing Donald Trump with the convicted sex offender more than once. These allegations popped up while Trump denied having any knowledge of Epstein's wrongdoings.

Meanwhile, the recently released portion of the Epstein files included photographs of Epstein as well as a number of celebrities. The list would include Mick Jagger, Kevin Spacey, Michael Jackson, Bill Clinton, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Richard Branson, and Chris Tucker. However, the appearance in the photos does not necessarily imply any wrongdoing.

Amid the chaos, Attorney General Pam Bondi has landed in controversy and is facing criticism for releasing only 1% of the entire files, despite the order to drop it all. According to CBS News, more than 550 pages in the documents have been redacted. One document even included about 100 pages that have been completely redacted and were filled with black rectangles.

The photos that have been released have captured the lavish lifestyle of Epstein. As of now, a number of more documents are expected to be released.