‘SNL’ Addresses Epstein Scandal, Jokes About His Teen ‘Girlfriends’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Colin Jost lights the Empire State Building in Partnership with The New York Police and Fire Widows' and Children's Benefit Fund in Honor of Answer the Call Day at The Empire State Building on October 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

“Saturday Night Live” tackled the new Epstein Island scandal in its most recent show, jabbing at the late financier with a sharp remark about how shockingly young his victims were.

Right after the House Oversight Committee dropped a pile of never-before-seen images and footage from Epstein’s secluded island home in the Virgin Islands, the sketch aired - showing rooms like bedrooms and toilets, giving viewers a creepy look around the entire setup where awful things happened.

Colin Jost reacts as bizarre dentist-style room with masks goes viral on SNL

A single photo blew up online, setting off jokes and chatter everywhere - a huge space feeling less like a living room, more like a creepy clinic, featuring a dentist's chair and walls packed with odd vintage face coverings. This wild setup showed up on SNL’s 'Weekend Update,' where Colin Jost reacted with stunned sarcasm upon seeing the latest photos drop.

That dental chair pic? It stole the spotlight - highlighting how weird the whole layout seemed, particularly given earlier rumors and freaky interior choices.

Colin joked:

"Honestly, it's not as nice as I remember... seems very weird, but keep in mind a lot of his girlfriends still had braces."

People in the studio let out loud sighs, muttering under their breath, building a mood both awkward and funny, Colin said:

"Oh, so you think the victims should have crooked teeth?"

Michael Che sat beside him, flickering between horror, doubt, and barely contained grins, saying:

"What?"

What could’ve just faded fast on the internet turned into a whole TV scene - mixing cringe, laughs, plus how people keep obsessing over the space, the face coverings, and what led up to it.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!