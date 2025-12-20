Tom Cruise and Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Digger movie gets an official release date for 2026

Tom Cruise (Image via Getty)

Alejandro González Iñárritu’s highly anticipated next film starring Tom Cruise has officially set a fall release date and revealed its title, Digger, alongside a first poster and teaser from Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment. Described by its tagline as “a comedy of catastrophic proportions,” the film is scheduled to release on October 2, 2026.

Shot over six months in the U.K., Digger marks Iñárritu’s first English-language feature since The Revenant. He serves as both director and producer and co-wrote the script in 2023 with his Birdman collaborators Nicolas Giacobone and Alexander Dinelaris, as well as Sabina Berman. Tom Cruise also produces.

The fall release timing raises the possibility of a major festival premiere, potentially at Venice, where Iñárritu previously showcased Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Birdman, and 21 Grams. He also has a longstanding relationship with Cannes, debuting internationally with Amores Perros 25 years ago and later presenting Babel and Biutiful.

What is Digger all about

Tom Cruise stars as the titular character, Digger Rockwell, in the upcoming film Digger. While specific story details remain undisclosed, Warner Bros. has released an intriguing logline describing his character as “the most powerful man in the world” who embarks on a desperate mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the catastrophic consequences of his own actions destroy everything.

The film features a notable ensemble cast, including Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Riz Ahmed, and Emma D’Arcy. Digger marks Cruise’s first project since signing a deal in January to develop and produce theatrical films with Warner Bros. Discovery. It also represents his return to the studio after a decade, with his previous collaboration being the 2014 sci-fi action film Edge of Tomorrow.

According to Deadline González Iñárritu said at Cannes in response to being asked about the plot of the movie, “No, the thing that I can tell you. This is a wild comedy of catastrophic proportions. It’s insane. He (Tom Cruise) makes me laugh every day. The range that I discovered working with Tom is unprecedented for me as a director. I was so fu*king impressed and happy.”

The short teaser for the film has already been released. It shows Cruise in cowboy boots dancing with a shovel in what appears to be a Los Angeles-type of low-rent apartment, as well as on a pier. He appears to be a bit disheveled, a far cry from his super-spy Ethan Hunt flamboyance.

