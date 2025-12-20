Who is Joaquim Valente? All we know about Gisele Bündchen’s husband

Joaquim Valente (Image via Instagram / @valentebrothers)

Gisele Bündchen has married Joaquim Valente, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor, according to marriage records reviewed by PEOPLE. Valente started teaching Bündchen in 2021. He works with the Valente Brothers, which is a family-run martial arts school.

Even though he works with a world-famous supermodel, he prefers to keep his life private.

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente tied the knot in Surfside, Florida, on Dec. 3, with TMZ first reporting the news.

A representative for Bündchen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente have tied the knot. ❤️ https://t.co/IMLFuAdTil pic.twitter.com/QQp1cwhuao — E! News (@enews) December 20, 2025

Bündchen and Valente welcomed a baby in 2025. A source close to the model confirmed her pregnancy to PEOPLE on October 28, 2024, stating that the couple is “happy for this new chapter in their life.”

The newborn is Bündchen’s third child. She also shares son Benjamin Rein, 15, and daughter Vivian Lake, 12, with her former husband, Tom Brady.

Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce on Oct. 28, 2022, after 13 years of marriage.

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente’s relationship timeline

Gisele Bündchen and Valente started dating in June 2023. In November 2022, the pair was spotted in Costa Rica’s Provincia de Puntarenas.

Bündchen denied any romantic links at that time and called Valente her trainer. But, in February 2024, a source told PEOPLE that they had entered into a romantic relationship.

“They started out as great friends first. She's very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other,” the source said.

Another source described Valente as a source of support during a transitional period in Bündchen’s life, saying he “was a huge comfort” to her while she navigated her divorce.

The insider added, “Joaquim is a great guy. He is down to earth, kind and inspiring.

Gisele was hesitant about dating after the divorce. It's been very natural for her to date Joaquim.”

The couple reportedly share similar backgrounds and interests. “They come from similar backgrounds. They both left Brazil very young.

They have both created amazing lives for themselves in the U.S.,” the source explained. “They both love Miami, but also enjoy traveling. They both enjoy healthy living.”

According to the insider, Bündchen is in a positive phase of life, adding: