Michael Jackson, Bill Clinton, and every other celebrity featured on freshly released Epstein files

A protest group called "Hot Mess" hold up signs of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Federal courthouse (Image via Getty)

Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Michael Jackson and multiple other high-profile individuals have been mentioned in the newly released documents connected to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The newest batch of files, images and documents related to the late sex offender released by the Department of Justice on Friday, December 19, were made public because of a law called the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The following individuals appear in the released files:

1.Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton appears multiple times in photographs included in the latest batch of files connected to Epstein.

One image shows him lounging in a hot tub with an unidentified person, whose face is blacked out.

Another picture features the former president in a swimming pool with Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is also pictured with him standing at the Winston Churchill War Rooms in London.

A separate image shows a woman with her face blacked out sitting on the 42nd U.S. President's lap.

Another photo depicts the former president at a dinner alongside Ghislaine, Epstein, and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

Following the release of the documents, Angel Ureña, a Clinton spokesman, in a statement said:

"There are two types of people here. There first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him after. We're in the first."

He also accused the Donald Trump administration of "shielding themselves from what comes next".

"The White House hasn't been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton," he added. "This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they'll try and hide forever."

2. Michael Jackson and Diana Ross

The late pop singer Michael Jackson appears in one photo with former President Clinton and singer Diana Ross.

Another image shows the Billie Jean singer posing alone with Epstein while wearing a black blazer.

🚨 Misinformation alert:



A newly circulated photo shows Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein during their only meeting at Epstein's Palm Beach home (not the island), when Michael was searching for properties. One of Epstein's victims has stated that Jackson did nothing…

3. Kevin Spacey

Actor Kevin Spacey, who has faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, is pictured alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, Bill Clinton and three other men.

On July 15, 2025, Spacey took to his X account to call for the release of the Epstein files.

"Release the Epstein files. All of them. For those of us with nothing to fear, the truth can’t come soon enough. I hate to make this about me — but the media already has," he wrote.

Release the Epstein files. All of them. For those of us with nothing to fear, the truth can’t come soon enough.



I hate to make this about me — but the media already has.

4. Chris Tucker

The Rush Hour star appears in multiple images from the files, including posing alongside Maxwell on an airport runway.

Other notable celebrities mentioned in the Epstein files.

5. Richard Branson

🚨BREAKING: It appears Richard Branson, co-founder of Virgin Group, was with Jeffrey Epstein on the island.



It appears Richard Branson, co-founder of Virgin Group, was with Jeffrey Epstein on the island. Two women have their faces redacted...

A picture shows the Virgin Group co-founder, Sir Richard Branson, posing alongside Epstein, with two other women in the background whose faces are blacked out.

Another picture features him wearing a pink T-shirt under a shade structure on a beach, holding a notebook, with Epstein visible in the background.

7. Woody Allen

American filmmaker and actor, Woody Allen, appears in multiple pictures with the late sex offender, including one picture where he sits on a director's chair speaking to Epstein.

Another picture features him gathered around a table with magician David Blaine, Epstein and Ehud Barak, the former Prime Minister of Israel.

8. Bill Gates and Prince Andrew

Bill Gates appears in a photo alongside Prince Andrew. Another image shows him standing on a tarmac with one of Epstein’s pilots, Larry Viskoski.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche shared that "additional responsive materials will be produced as our review continues, consistent with the law and with protections for victims."

"Today, the Department of Justice publicly released materials related to Jeffrey Epstein under the Epstein Files Transparency Act," Blanche wrote in a post to his X account.

Today, the Department of Justice publicly released materials related to Jeffrey Epstein under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Additional responsive materials will be produced as our review continues, consistent with the law and with protections for victims.… — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) December 19, 2025

It is worth noting that the celebrities shown in the photos from the Epstein files are not being accused of any crimes, and the images were made public without any context.