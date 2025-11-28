How was Virginia Giuffre's relationship with her kids before death? Epstein accuser's sons move to court to seek control of her estate

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: 'Nobody's Girl' by Virginia Giuffre on display at Foyles Bookshop on October 21, 2025 in London, England. 'Nobody's Girl,' the posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre, has released in bookstores today - six months after the sex-trafficking victim and abuse survivor advocate took her own life at her home in Australia, aged 41. Early reviews of the book detail Giuffre's accounts of sexual abuse as a teenager by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as claims of rape by Britain's Prince Andrew. Last week Prince Andrew relinquished use of his titles and honors as new allegations against him have surfaced around his ties to Epstein. The Prince has denied the accusations against him. (Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

Months after Virginia Giuffre took her own life (in April 2025), two of the children have made a legal filing to gain control over her estate. The brothers - Christian Giuffre, 19, and Noah Giuffre, 18 - filed their case in the state Supreme Court back in June 2025, with its first hearing taking place on Friday, November 28.

In the court hearing, the Giuffre brothers appealed for the custody of their mother's estate, which included her property in Western Australia as well as the potential revenue from her memoir, Nobody's Girl. The memoir was released posthumously last month.

The legal action comes nearly a year after Virginia Giuffre was separated from her family - including her husband, Robert, two sons, and a daughter who is 15.

Per NYPost, Giuffre's husband had filed a restraining order against her after an unknown incident in February 2025, relating to family violence. The order prevented Virginia from seeing her children. She was scheduled to appear in court over the order, but committed suicide before that.

Finished Virginia Giuffres memoir. Absolutely devastating, extremely difficult to get through at times. What Virgina endured from age 6 is unfathomable for many. Everyone should read this, justice for victims now. Rest in paradise, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/LJOTIrSE86 — Aoibhy 🇵🇸 🇨🇩 (@feinmhuinin) November 26, 2025

Shortly after her death in April, Virginia's brother and sister-in-law - Sky and Amanda Roberts - spoke in an exclusive PEOPLE interview, where they mentioned the restraining order as the thing that weighed her down the most before her suicide.

Sky told the media outlet:

"It's the worst pain in the world to not have access to your children. Can you imagine the pain? I will tell you, all the physical (pain) will never amount to the pain of being separated from your children in that way."

Per the couple, Robert's restraining order against Virginia also gave him the primary custody of their children. He then prohibited her from contacting them at all, which was inexplicably painful for the author.

Virginia Giuffre's sons' application for her estate is opposed by her caregiver in court

It turns out that Virginia Giuffre's sons aren't the only ones seeking control of her estate. Their application has been opposed in court by the author's former housekeeper and caregiver, Cheryl Myers, and her former attorney, Karrie Louden.

Much like the Giuffre brothers, the women also want to be made their estate's administrators. Besides the debate about who was the more deserving candidate for the estate, lawyers also discussed other nuances in court on Friday, such as whether Giuffre's minor daughter and estranged husband should be considered in it.

In their April interview, Giuffre's brother and sister-in-law recounted an incident from January 2025 - one of her children's birthdays - where Robert allegedly beat her severely, leaving her with multiple facial injuries, including a cracked sternum and a perforated eye.

Per the couple, Virginia had also reported the assault in Dunsborough, despite which the Australian police didn't charge Robert. Soon after the filing, Robert's restraining order was submitted in court, accusing her of behaving violently with him.

