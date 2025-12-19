How many children does Jennifer Meyer have? Designer expecting third child, first with fiancé Geoffrey Ogunlesi

https://www.instagram.com/p/DSdOaNlEj2v/?igsh=MWw0bGVodnIzMzY0Nw==

Jennifer Meyer is expecting her third child, which is her first with her fiancé, Geoffrey Ogunlesi. The 48-year-old jewelry designer who shares two children, Ruby, 19, and Otis, 16, with Spiderman star Tobey Maguire, announced she was expecting a girl on Instagram on December 19, 2025.

Meyer wore jeans and a camisole, which exposed her baby bump and wrote in the caption:

“Hey, baby girl. We love love love you!!”

In another slide, she showed off her pregnant belly from the side in a black-and-white photo. In the last slide, Meyer posed with Ogunlesi with the latter’s hand on her belly.

Meyer announced her engagement to Geoffrey Ogunlesi in August 2024

Jennifer Meyer married Tobey Maguire in 2007, and they got separated in 2016 before finalizing their divorce in 2020.

She announced that she was engaged to Geoffrey Ogunlesi, son of Nigerian billionaire lawyer and investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi, on Instagram in August 2024 with the simple caption: “YES!!!”

In the engagement photo, Meyer, dressed in a black Miu Miu dress, sported a large diamond ring on her left hand and was embraced by Ogunlesi. A black jewellery box sat conspicuously in the corner.

Geoffrey is the CEO of The Ogunlesi group, an entertainment and music company managing artists like Young Thug and Charlieonnafriday.

The couple was first linked together in 2023 and made their red carpet debut at the Baby2Baby Gala in November 2023.

Meyer recently opened up about being friends with her ex Tobey Maguire, in a December 1 episode of The Inside Edit podcast:

'I now have an ex-husband who is my best friend and would do anything for me, and I would do anything for him, anything in the world,' Meyer shared.

Meyer, who is the board member of the Baby2Baby nonprofit organization, revealed that her divorce from Maguire had taught her lessons about patience and parenting:

'It teaches you patience, and you’re also raising [kids together]. Our daughter was 10 or something, so those are some intense times that you need to stay connected.'

