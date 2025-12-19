How has James Van Der Beek's wife supported him through cancer? 'Dawson's Creek' star says he "would not be alive" without her

Kimberly Van Der Beek and James Van Der Beek (Image via Instagram/@vanderkimberly)

James Van Der Beek has opened up about the crucial role his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, has played in his continued fight against stage 3 colorectal cancer, saying he “would not be alive” without her.

The Dawson’s Creek actor, who announced his diagnosis in November 2024, says the past year has been physically difficult and emotionally demanding yet has ultimately been transformative for him, largely thanks to the resiliency of his family.

Kimberly assumed many roles very quickly after being diagnosed, Van Der Beek said. In an interview with the Today show in December 2025, he stated that his wife became his full-time carer as well as taking on responsibilities for their household and caring for their six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

"She just has stepped up as a caretaker, as a nurse, as head of the household," he told.

James Van Der Beek is opening up about his Stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/BH9cv83K4h — Page Six (@PageSix) December 19, 2025

He stated that she was the glue who held their family together through his tough periods of treatment, recovery and uncertainty. He also stated that living with her was central to his survival.

In addition to medical support and logistics, Van Der Beek credits Kimberly for her emotional stability during the darkest days of his illness. Although at first he wanted to protect his children from seeing him in this state, the experience ultimately taught him and them about resilience.

"My kids, as much as I want to shield them from seeing me in any kind of pain or just stress—I wanted to be Super Dad, you realize that resilience is not only something they have and can build, but it's the best thing for them," he added.

More about Kimberly Van Der Beek's support as James Van Der Beek fights against cancer

Kimberly Van Der Beek has also openly praised and supported her husband throughout his health battle. On social media, she has referred to his power of “bouncing back,” and praised his determination and spirit.

Earlier this year, she posted a touching birthday message to him, wishing for more healing, faith and joy for him. Her posts have provided a window into their close partnership, even while the family confronts uncertainty.

"You are a treasure. I feel like the luckiest lady in the world to be married to you. May this year bring you so much laughter, dancing, deepening connection with God, exceptional health and exquisite beauty all around- plus of course- family snuggles, sunrises, sunsets, play and restorative rest," she captioned the post.

Van Der Beek has shared that cancer changed his perspective on life in a major way. He has talked of wanting to slow his life down, reconsider his health habits and develop a healthier sense of self-worth.

He said the diagnosis had been a cudgel that compelled changes he might never have made, from listening to his body more intently to practicing self-compassion. At the core of that transformation, he said, was Kimberly Van Der Beek’s perpetual reassurance and presence.

The pair has also been supported by their neighbours. Van Der Beek raised money to help cover medical costs by selling off memorabilia from Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues, including costumes and props from his personal collection.

The auctions brought tens of thousands of dollars, with the money going directly to support his treatment. His former Dawson’s Creek castmates have also shown their support, hosting a live reading event in aid of cancer charities for which Kimberly publicly thanked them.