Rob Reiner reportedly told friends at Conan O'Brien's party that he was "petrified" of Nick Reiner and believed his own son "can hurt" him

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: Rob Reiner speaks onstage at the screening of "The American President" during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM)

Nick Reiner has recently been arrested in connection to the murders of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele. Amid the chaos, reports of the three arguing at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party popped up. According to reports, Nick and his parents got into a fight at the party, which even prompted the couple to leave early.

New reports suggest that Rob told his friends at the party that he was "petrified" of his son. He also allegedly told them that he believed he "can hurt" him. The information reportedly came up at an impromptu memorial that happened on Monday and was hosted by comedian Albert Brooks.

Many popular names were present at the gathering, including Billy Crystal, Larry David, Bill Hader, and Conan O'Brien. An insider told The Daily Mail that more details about O'Brien's part and the Reiners' fight were discussed. At the party, after Nick stormed out, Rob Reiner reportedly told his friends,

"I'm petrified of him [Nick]. I can't believe I'm going to say this, but I'm afraid of my son. I think my own son can hurt me."

However, the claims about Rob making this statement could not be verified. While the insider claimed that the late director said it, another individual present at the party denied remembering any such statement made by Rob. The Christmas party witnessed some notable moments surrounding Nick Reiner. At one point he was introduced to Bill Hader by his dad.

According to The Mail, shortly after that, Nick awkwardly interrupted Hader, who pointed out that he was having a private conversation. This reportedly led to Nick storming off.

Michele and Rob Reiner's children have broken silence amid the tragic incident

After days passed since Michele and Rob Reiner were found dead, their children, Romy and Jake Reiner, broke silence through a statement. Speaking about their parents, the siblings said that Rob and Michele had been like best friends to them. The statement by Romy and Jake further read,

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience."

The siblings further expressed gratitude to everyone, including friends and family, for showing support during their crisis. They, however, also requested privacy to grieve the loss of their parents. Meanwhile, Nick Reiner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. On Wednesday, he also made his first court appearance.

According to reports, it was Romy who discovered the bodies of her parents when she went to check on them. As of now, authorities are investigating the case. Further details about the same are awaited. Hours after the incident happened, authorities detained Nick from downtown Los Angeles. According to reports by TMZ, Nick has been held on suicide watch at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles without bond.

If convicted, Nick Reiner could face the death penalty or life imprisonment. Many netizens too have shared tributes to the late director and his wife.