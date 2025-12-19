Ursid Meteor Shower 2025: Where to watch ‘shooting stars’ as Christmas closes (Photo by Soner Kilinc/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

As the night sky stretches across the winter horizon on December 21-22, skywatchers have a chance to catch a glimpse of the Ursid meteor shower in full swing. Active from the 13th December to the 26th of December, this display peaks right around the same time the Northern Hemisphere gets its shortest day - winter solstice - at 10:03 a.m. EST.

While the solstice and meteor shower aren't connected, that lengthy night creates great chances to see - or snap pics of - the quick glowing trails zipping overhead. Not as loud or flashy as some late-year space shows, these meteors still offer something special for folks wanting a touch of nighttime magic during the holidays.

The meteors come from pieces of Comet 8P/Tuttle that orbits the Sun about once every 13.5 years, leaving behind a trail of dust and debris. After the Ursids end, sky watchers will get a chance to see the Quadrantid shower hitting its peak during the night between January 2nd and 3rd, 2026, possibly showing as many as 120 shooting stars each hour - but the glowing full moon could make them harder to spot, as reported by the American Meteor Society.

Ursid meteor shower lights up northern skies under a dark new moon this December

Skywatchers get a special chance this December when the Ursid meteor shower coincides with a new moon, providing near-perfect darkness for spotting shooting stars. The new moon hits at 8:43 p.m. EST on December 19, and by December 21, just a thin 2% crescent shows after dark. That dim lunar presence helps make even fast, pale meteors clearer in the night sky.

The Ursids are associated with the constellation Ursa Minor, their glow spot close to the shiny star Kochab. You might see roughly five to ten shooting stars each hour, but some years surprise you with way more. To catch the most, watch late night into early morning on Monday, December 22 - when Ursa Minor climbs highest up north. The shower is largely invisible from the Southern Hemisphere, as reported by the American Meteor Society.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!