“She cooked herself bro”: Reggie accuses Jourdin Pauline of “tryna get clout” with Tylil sexual assault allegations

Tylil James (Image via YouTube/@TheTylilShowLive)

Reggie recently shared his views on Tylil James' decision to address Jourdin Pauline’s sexual assault allegations against him.

For those unversed, multiple clips from singer Jourdin Pauline's December 10 livestream went viral, where she accused a member of the content creator group Cover Boys of sexually assaulting her at a Streamer Awards after-party.

"I don't really have much to say about, but you know, a lot of people are scared because, you know, it's a popularity contest. So, it's going to be a lot of sides being chosen up on you guys. And... I was sexually assaulted at a party, a Streamer Awards party," she said.

BREAKING🚨: streamer and artist Jourdin Pauline just exposed that Tylil of the Clover boys allegedly SA’d her😶, and that Tylil and “others” are allegedly trying to blackmail her.



She broke down crying on her stream telling the news❗️ pic.twitter.com/oJWUzKhlgF — ManuWay (@ManuWayy) December 11, 2025

Although she did not name Tylil directly, she showed her call logs, and viewers identified James in the records.

"We have already talked about who it is. Whoever caught it caught it, but I am not gonna say it because I still have to make sure my integrity and whatever the fuck else is secure, and then I will say the name of who it was fully," she said in the livestream.

Visibly emotional, Pauline later addressed her audience with tears, sharing her frustration and exhaustion.

"That is why I said I am done with the streaming shit, because n****as thinking collab streams is gonna do something for me. I feel so used. Like, I am literally so upset. I am embarrassed. I am just disgusted. Like, shit is enough. Like, I am tired. I am tired. I am really tired."

In response, Tylil took to her YouTube channel on December 19, denying Jourdin's allegations.

The streamer claimed that Jourdin voluntarily joined him and his hairstylist in an Uber following the Streamer Awards after-party and was not "lured."

He further alleged that she later went to a hotel with him and asked "if she could use the bathroom upstairs."

According to his account, "everything after that was consent between two adults. She's not coerced, she was not forced, or pressured."

In response to Tylil's statement, YouTuber Reggie took to his YouTube channel later that same day to express support for him.

"She cooked herself, bro, her story really ain't make sense from the start. She wanted to say that 'They did something' that's all she had to say, but the fact that she tried to make it more than what it was it’s crazy. Then, when I see her just crashing out on all these other n****s just going at n****s appearances and all these other sh*t it's like 'c'mon bro, like do you really care about the current situation in hand or you just trynna get clout,' it gets to a point," said Reggie.

Reggie reacts to Tylil speaking up for the first time after streamer jourdin pauline accused him of SA after the streamer awards party😳🥀



“She cooked herself bro her story really ain’t make sense from the start and um and she wanted to say that they did something that’s all she… pic.twitter.com/MlmbUNTaUd — flame⛧ (@laflameclipping) December 19, 2025

Tylil claims to be filing a defamation lawsuit against Jourdin Pauline

Furthermore, in the aforementioned YouTube video, Tylil James shared that his team has already sent a "cease and desist" to Jourdin Pauline and "we are also moving forward with a lawsuit for defamation."

"Chat, my silence does not mean that I'm guilty. My silence was intentional. My team has already sent Jourdin a cease-and-desist, and we are also moving forward with the lawsuit for defamation. Sexual assault is no joke. Any real victims of sexual assault deserve to be believed and protected, and that s**t should be taken serious. Jourdin has claimed that she was sexually assaulted at The Streamer Awards afterparty, that did not happen. Everything was cool that night. Jourdin originally left the afterparty and came back because Jourdin misplaced her phone. Not because it was taken by me," he said.

He further alleged that he later booked an Uber for her (a Toyota) after which she left the hotel room, but later returned and demanded that he book her a "black truck," which he eventually did.

He also showed the chat a screenshot of the Uber booking, which he claimed he arranged.

The streamer later burst into tears, alleging that Pauline attempted to blackmail him by demanding $2000 after she left the hotel.

He presented a screenshot of a Zelle request in which she appeared to request his money with a note, "4 playing w me."

"Jourdin requested $2,000, and then in the note it says, 'For playing with me,' and then I try to blackmail her? She's trying to extort me, gang! She's blackmailing me! She's lying on me, bro! That s**t is f**ked up! She's f**king lying on me, trying to destroy my image, bro! I got a f**king niece! I got a mother! I got a f**king sister! She's f**king trying to blackmail me!"

Tylil's James' full comments are available on his official YouTube channel.