Why did Tay-K go to jail? BenDaDonnn chides Jourdin Pauline for calling to free the rapper as his release date goes viral

Bendadonnn attends 2024 PrizePicks World Championship at Pullman Yards (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for PrizePicks)

Internet personality BenDaDonnn recently called out girlfriend Jourdin Pauline over her comment asking to free incarcerated rapper Taymor "Tay-K" McIntyre. During his Twitch stream on Sunday, August 10, 2025, the influencer brought up McIntyre's release date being updated to August 2099, prompting Pauline to quietly remark:

"Free him."

A shocked BenDaDonnn rhetorically questioned why he should be freed before adding:

"He killed some old people and got caught."

BenDaDonnn called out Jourdine Pauline for saying “free Tay-K,” then ranted about why he should never be freed.



“He slimed out an old person, keep him in there.”pic.twitter.com/A72JGPOQ05 — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 10, 2025

For context, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice recently updated rapper Tay-K's projected release date to August 8, 2099, with a parole eligibility date set to August 2049.

His arrest stemmed from a 2016 home invasion that left a 21-year-old dead. Courts convicted him in 2019, sentencing him to 55 years behind bars. However, this April, he was found guilty of a second murder, which carried an eighty-year sentence. The two terms, running concurrently, would end on the aforementioned date.

Tay-K rose to fame in 2017 when he dropped his debut song, The Race, recorded while he was on the run from authorities

During the Twitch stream, Jourdin Pauline explained she didn't know about Tay-K's crimes, adding she thought he was on the "run" from the authorities. This prompted BenDaDonnn to remark:

"Whatchu think he was running for? He slimed out a(n) old person, keep him in there."

The influencer went on to add that he could extend some grace to folks fighting each other as part of gangs (something he described as "stupid"). But killing an innocent third party, like old people, folks working at gas stations, or even kids, should warrant jail time.

McIntyre made headlines in 2017 when his debut song, The Race, went viral. Notably, it was recorded while he was on the run from the police.

Tay-K's trouble with the law began in July 2016 when cops arrested him and six others for a botched home invasion robbery in Mansfield, Texas. The ensuing altercation ended in the death of a 21-year-old man named Ethan Walker.

Tay-K’s release date has been updated to August 8th, 2099. pic.twitter.com/cd77H6tXUV — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 9, 2025

According to NBC DFW, a judge released the rapper under house arrest due to him being just 16. However, McIntyre cut his ankle monitor and fled. This prompted the United States Marshals Service to start a manhunt, labeling him as a "violent fugitive" in June 2017. Just days after the announcement, Tay-K dropped his track, The Race. Eventually, cops caught him, with courts sentencing him to 55 years behind bars in 2019.

While on the run in 2017, McIntyre was involved in another botched robbery in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A in San Antonio, Texas. It ended in the death of 23-year-old photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar. This April, a jury sentenced Tay-K to 80 years in prison.

Citing a statement by Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales, News 4 SA wrote:

"The sentencing delivered by the jury proves that accountability knows no social status; whether a person is a celebrity or an everyday individual, their actions have consequences."

Both sentences were to run concurrently, with a final release date of August 2099.

There have been no updates observed in the case as of this writing.