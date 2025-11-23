"It was bad": Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test's Brianna recalls telling Sister Wives' Kody Brown to put on deodorant

Kody Brown from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image via Getty)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 concluded on November 20, 2025, with Gia Giudice and Shawn Johnson East winning the series.

Among the five finalists who made it to the last stretch of the course were Sister Wives star Kody Brown and Barstool Sports fame Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia.

The duo displayed an interesting dynamic throughout the show, as Kody often caught his co-stars off guard with his controversial comments.

While Brianna agreed to overlook the rest, she could not remain silent when it came to prompting Kody to improve his hygiene.

In an interview with Decider, published on November 21, 2025, Brianna revealed she had to request Kody to put on deodorant after he skipped showering the first few days of filming.



“It was bad, man. We were in the car and he had his arm up and I was like, ‘Kody, why don’t you have deodorant? You have a bag full of vitamins, but you didn’t bring deodorant?’ And he laughed. He was a very good sport about all of it,” she said.



Both Kody and Brianna managed to reach the finale but were unable to complete the race. While Kody was taken out of the course, as he shut down during an interrogation, Brianna quit, unable to overcome her fears.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test alum Brianna says she told Kody about using a deodorant out of love







When asked if she told Kody he “stunk,” Brianna admitted that she did because “someone had to do it.”

However, she immediately clarified that her prompt came from a place of love, and not any ill feeling.

Brianna shared that she spent most of her time with Kody on the show. On most occasions, they were either put on the same team or were seated in the same car during travel to the mission location.

Moreover, in the barracks, they shared bunk beds that were right next to each other, after Mark, who slept in between them, left the FOX show.

Since Brianna was always around Kody, she admitted to spending “a lot of time” getting to know the former polygamist.

The podcaster confessed that she did not know who the Sister Wives star was before she met him on the show. Speaking about his body odor, Brianna said:



“We [have] very different personalities, and I think someone like him just needs someone like me to kind of rein them in. And I mean, everyone was thinking it. It’s just like, ‘Who’s going to step up and say it?’ I would.”



But at the same time, she mentioned that she prompted Kody “out of a place of love.”



“I was us all to succeed. I think he succeeded in the best way he could. He did amazing on the show. He was such a strong force. Sometimes I think he forgot there were team aspects of it, and I just needed to remind him a few times … and remind him about the deodorant,” she continued.



In a separate interview with Decider on November 21, Kody shared his take on not wearing deodorant, saying he was unsure if he would be allowed to shower.

Additionally, he was afraid that he could get called out by the DS mid-shower, and he would have to get out in an inappropriate state.

So, he decided not to shower at all for a couple of days. He then recalled being called out by Brianna for his body odor, for which he apologized to her.

He also thanked Andrew East for letting him share his deodorant. However, Kody mentioned that the deodorant did not help as he continued to smell, so much so that his odor overpowered everyone else’s.

Stay tuned for more updates.