Sister Wives star Janelle Brown opens up about her love life, says she isn't looking for anyone

Janelle Brown from Sister Wives (Image via Getty)

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown recently addressed the subject of returning to the dating scene, clarifying that she was uninterested in sparking a connection with someone new after parting ways with former polygamist Kody Brown.

In the November 16 episode of Sister Wives season 20, titled Making Out Like Teenagers, Janelle caught up with a few friends in Flagstaff, who asked her if she was interested in pursuing a new relationship.

Janelle immediately dismissed the idea, saying she was at peace being single. She added that she now had the time to focus on herself and do all the things she wanted.

Janelle mentioned that she preferred enjoying her independent lifestyle, where she did not have to worry about catering to Kody’s or anyone else’s needs before her own.

Since she enjoyed her single life, the Sister Wives star strongly opposed the idea of signing up on dating apps and looking for a compatible partner.

Janelle was Kody Brown’s second wife in their plural marriage. The two got married in January 1993, after which Kody went on to marry two other women – Christine and Robyn.

Janelle eventually parted ways with him in 2022. The former couple welcomed six children during their time together – Logan, Madison, Hunter, Gabriel, Savannah, and Garrison, who passed away in March 2024 by suicide.

Sister Wives season 20 episode 8: Janelle details the type of man she would fancy







Janelle returned to Flagstaff from North Carolina one last time to close the deal on the Coyote Pass property and “be done with Kody Brown.”

During her time there, she decided to catch up with her friends, Kristina and Angela, and see how they were doing.



“My two friends are Angela and Kristina. I struggled for years to find friends in Flagstaff, and then I finally found them about a year or so before I moved away. It’s good for me to go hang out with them because they kind of forced me to let my hair down a little bit,” Janelle said while speaking to the TLC cameras.



As soon as Janelle reunited with her friends, they asked her if she had met anyone or had tried to meet anyone for a romantic relationship.

Janelle answered in the negative, to which her friends said that timing was “everything.”

In a separate interview, the Sister Wives star explained that she was at a stage in her life where she could focus all of her energy on what she desired.



“I don’t have to worry about accommodating Kody or the needs of the family. My children are mostly raised and independent. So, why would I go on some stupid app and find some guy that’s gonna mess that up? No, thanks,” Janelle added.



Her friends then joked about setting up her Tinder profile, hoping to attract “farmers only.” But Janelle was not fully convinced of the plan.

When asked about her personality type, Janelle detailed that she preferred men who were “pretty easy going” and not uptight or high-maintenance. She concluded that her type was “definitely opposite from Kody.”

Sister Wives fame Janelle shares her opinion on Kody and Robyn’s relationship

Janelle then spoke about Kody and Robyn’s relationship, saying they seemed “truly happy.” When one of her friends pointed out that Robyn might be “a little blind” as she could not fault Kody, Janelle opined that they were “equally yoked.”



“Sometimes you get power by giving power,” she added.



According to the Sister Wives star, Robyn was the “helpless” person who needed rescuing, and Kody was the “hero.”

That said, Janelle mentioned that she was ready to close the Coyote Pass deal and move on for good.

Stay tuned for more updates.