Executive producers finally breaks silence over the authenticity of Love Island Superfans

Love Island Australia (Image via 9Now)

Love Island Australia follows a different format as it is pre-recorded. So, instead of using live voting through the viewers, viewers tap the shoulders of “Superfans” who are actually selected ahead of production.

As this makes the show all the more unpredictable, these superfans actually hold the power to influence the game in many ways when asked. They can sway the voting in challenges or in firepit sessions, which could eventually lead to unexpected eliminations.

The new format has fans questioning the authenticity of the concept is Superfans, while many have even claimed that it is a tactic to stir the pot. However, executive producers have finally given some insight into these speculations, saying,

“I wish they were fake sometimes, because it’s really hard managing them.”

Love Island Australia executive producers get candid about “Superfans”

While talking about how real the whole format of "Superfans" is, show producers Josie Steele and creative director Alex Mavroidakis have assured viewers that the whole concept is real, as Alex further said that there is a reason why these "Superfans" have never revealed themselves on social media.

“What’s really annoying is that the reason they’re not popping up is because they sign an NDA and because [those NDA’s are] brilliant.”

Alex Mavroidakis further revealed that these superfans are paid as they watch raw vision from the villa, as the makers need that mechanic because it's not a live show.

“I’m gonna tell you right now, pinky swear. I’ll do this to my kids. The Superfans are real, and I don’t pinky swear lightly.”

Love Island Australia producer Josie Steele reveals how the planned storyline changes

Josie Steele also weighed in, saying that producers do not have any control over what Superfans pick, and sometimes that leads to frustration as these people can hamper the storylines that the makers initially hoped for.

“To be honest, they think differently than us, sometimes, like, we are TV producers. So we’re often thinking about — it’s not that we craft anything — but we’re like, oh God, it would be cool if such and such happened, because that would be a really good story. And then the Superfans will be like, No, we like this person, or we want this to happen, and we have to go, oh, well, that’s what the audience thinks.”

Former Love Island alum Sophie Mills had earlier questioned the authenticity of these superfans as she said,

"I think they’ve signed an NDA, but we signed NDA’s going in too, and I still told people I was doing it. I do the quotation marks because we don’t know. I’ve never met a Superfan."

Stream Love Island Australia exclusively on 9Now as new episodes drop Monday to Thursday. Stay tuned for more updates.