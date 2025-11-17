"That sucked": Love Island Australia star Sharn criticizes Ross for saying he was "open" during his date with Boston

Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk (Image via Getty)

Love Island Australia’s latest episode saw tensions rise between Sharn and her partner, Ross, after the latter’s date with bombshell Boston.

During their time together, Ross told Boston that although he was paired with Sharn, he was open to exploring his options. The comment did not sit well with Sharn, who confronted him after the islanders reunited at the villa.



“The first thing you said when she asked, ‘Are you open?’ whatever, and you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m so open.’ And I was like, ‘Awesome,’ that’s really nice. Like, that sucked. Because I was like, I’m open, but I’m not like shouting from the rooftops, ‘Yeah, I’m so open.” Sharn said.



Although Ross apologized for hurting Sharn, he defended himself, saying he did not mean for it to come out like that.

Regardless, Sharn remained unconvinced. The tension between the Love Island Australia couple heightened when Boston arrived, trying to steal Ross for a private conversation.

Looking at the state of things, Sharn told the cameras that she was not going to fight for a man or be with someone who was split between two women.

“I’m not gonna fight for a man”: Love Island Australia star Sharn expresses her honest feelings to Ross







After the islanders reunited, they sat down with the bombshells to see what they thought of everyone else.

During a chat with the girls, Boston admitted that she was intrigued by Ross and thought that he was “gorgeous.”



“Because we talked about music and stuff, and then we’re like, 3, 2, 1, favorite Radiohead song, we both say the exact same song,” Boston said.



Sharn, who was also present in the conversation, left midway, unable to hear more about Boston’s chat with Ross.

Later, Ross and Sharn stepped aside for a private conversation, during which Ross asked Sharn what she thought of bombshell Alex.

Sharn said that she thought he was “cute” and that he had entered the villa in search of his wife. Matters escalated when Sharn asked Ross about his date with Boston.

Although Ross said he was nervous, she disagreed, calling him out for announcing that he was open.

She was disappointed to see how excited he was to express that he was not closed off to anyone in the villa.

Ross immediately apologized for putting things that way, but Sharn snapped back at him, saying, “It is what it is.”



“I think, honestly, if I’m being honest, subconsciously, I was, like, open, but more so closed off. ‘Cause I was like, na, I do like you. And I’m not vibing with anyone else. So, I’m sort of just like, okay,” she added.



When the Love Island Australia star said that she would “guard” herself moving forward, Ross pointed out that it was a speed date and he had to get to know her.

However, Sharn remained unconvinced. She stated that she did not want to see him getting a connection with anyone else.

Shortly after, Boston arrived to steal Ross for a conversation. A frustrated Sharn was prepared to walk off, but Ross asked for five more minutes.

As soon as Boston left, Sharn said:



“See, like, I don’t wanna do that. I’m not gonna fight for a man.”



While speaking to the Love Island Australia cameras, she added that she would not be with someone who could not decide between two women and “who’s getting taken away by another chick for a chat.”

Sharn ended their conversation, disappointed by how they kept going in circles. She left Ross feeling confused, as they had both agreed to remain open to new connections.

Stay tuned for more updates.