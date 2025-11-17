What role did Julian McMahon play on FBI? Everything to know about his character

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Actor Julian McMahon arrives at the 6th AACTA International Awards at Avalon Hollywood on January 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

FBI: Most Wanted highlighted the intense work of the fugitive task force and offered deeper insight into one of its most important agents, Jess LaCroix. Julian McMahon played Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, the dedicated leader of the Most Wanted Fugitive Task Force. His role combined emotional depth, quiet strength, and the professional instincts of a seasoned profiler.

In an exclusive interview with CBS News on May 5, 2020, McMahon stated,

"It's an interesting one because for the first time we see a few different things, particularly from my character Jess that we haven't really seen before. It's about a father-son team who escaped from prison in the middle of a transportation to another prison. They're both criminals and both bank robbers and they go into this spree of robbing banks to try and finance their ability to get out of the country."

He further mentioned,

"Another interesting part of it for Jess is this is the first time we get to see him humanized and struggling with raising his daughter after he lost his wife a couple of years ago in Afghanistan. This is first time we get to see it."

Jess LaCroix’s Role in the Series

FBI: Most Wanted introduced calm, observant, and dedicated FBI agent Jess LaCroix. Julian McMahon played a man who could read human behavior and track dangerous fugitives. He was a leader and team stabilizer. Profiler LaCroix guided investigations with her insight.

After his wife died in Afghanistan, FBI viewers watched LaCroix's struggle with raising his daughter, Natalia "Tali" Skye LaCroix. This story showed him as a grieving father. Inviting Tali to grow or reconnect socially showed the human side behind the professional.

The way LaCroix worked with his teammates was another defining trait. He mentored younger agents through emotional issues and stressful cases. The unit was focused, compassionate, and tireless under his measured leadership. McMahon showed that strength can be quiet and determined.

One memorable case involved a father-son criminal duo. LaCroix shared his inner struggles with them by describing his painful relationship with his father. This episode showed his first steps toward opening himself up to new relationships outside the FBI, which he rarely did.

LaCroix became a show's emotional pillar over three seasons. His 2022 departure created a major change. By then, his character gave FBI: Most Wanted stability and purpose. His calmness in chaos and dedication to justice made him memorable.

Julian McMahon's quiet moments with Jess LaCroix were meaningful due to his restrained intensity. LaCroix kept the story together as the leader of a nationwide criminal investigation team.

FBI – Everything to know about Julian McMahon as an Actor

Australian-American actor and model Julian Dana William McMahon (1968–2025) was famous. Before joining FBI: Most Wanted, he was famous for Profiler, Charmed, Nip/Tuck, Fantastic Four, and Runaways. Julian was born in Sydney to former Australian Prime Minister Sir William McMahon.

He was lauded for his magnetic calmness and emotional depth in film, television, and modeling. Nip/Tuck earned McMahon a Golden Globe nomination, confirming his dramatic talent. His portrayal of Jess LaCroix introduced him to a new generation of viewers who admired his steady performance in a fast-paced crime series.

After a private battle with cancer, he died peacefully at 56 in 2025. He bravely and gracefully handled his illness, according to his wife, Kelly McMahon.

FBI: Most Wanted episodes are available to stream on CBS.