FBI spinoff cop thriller starring Tom Ellis loses its lead actor weeks after production starts

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Michael Michele attends "Empire" & "Star" celebrate FOX's New Wednesday Night at One World Observatory on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

In the expanding FBI TV universe, the new spinoff CIA centres on clashing federal agents hunting threats on U.S. soil. According to Deadline, the production hit a snag when veteran actress Michael Michele suddenly left her lead role as the station boss just weeks after filming began, leaving the team to recast amid earlier delays.

CBS's FBI franchise keeps expanding its gritty world of federal agents and high-stakes takedowns. The latest addition "CIA" stars Lucifer alum Tom Ellis in a fresh cop thriller role as a CIA case officer. Announced in April 2025, the show dives into the tense partnership between a rogue CIA officer and a straight-faced FBI agent. They tackle domestic threats from the CIA's New York Station, turning clashing styles into an unlikely edge.

Created by procedural king Dick Wolf, CIA fits right into the FBI universe that has spawned hits like FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International—both wrapping in 2025 after solid runs. Ellis plays Hart Hoxton, the fast-talking loose cannon channelling his devilish charm. Nick Gehlfuss, from Chicago Med, counters as the by-the-book fed. Natalee Linez rounds out the core as a sharp CIA analyst. Production kicked off in September 2025 under new showrunner Warren Leight- a Law & Order SVU vet who stepped in after David Hudgins bailed in July.

What started as a soft launch with crossovers on the flagship FBI morphed into a standalone due to casting snags. The main series, now in its eighth season since October 2025, thrives on Monday nights, pulling big audiences with reveals like Isobel Castille's arc. CIA, eyeing a midseason 2026 debut, promises more of that pulse-pounding formula. But just weeks into filming, a key piece fell out.

CIA: Michele's exit and production pivots

Michael Michele's abrupt departure from the CIA stunned insiders. Cast as the no-nonsense head of the New York Station, she was set to oversee Ellis and Gehlfuss's odd couple. Weeks after cameras rolled in September, she stepped away. Deadline broke the news, noting the role would likely get recast, though no replacement is locked yet.

No official reason has surfaced. Michele, a Wolf Entertainment staple since her 1994 New York Undercover debut, just wrapped a recurring gig on CBS's The Equalizer opposite Queen Latifah. Her CIA character anchored the team's dynamic so her exit means script tweaks or getting a new face fast. Production presses on but the shift echoes the earlier show runner swap that bumped the premiere from fall 2025 to early 2026.

CBS stayed mum on the impact. Sources say the team is adapting without major halts, leaning on Leight's steady hand. Executive producers Dick Wolf, Leight, Nicole Perlman, David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski keep the Wolf machine humming via Universal Television and CBS Studios. For Michele, it's a quick pivot in a career full of tough bosses—from ER docs to undercover cops.

This isn't the franchise's first curveball. FBI: Most Wanted and International bowed out strong, clearing space for the CIA's domestic spy twist. Fans speculate if delays stem from post-strike jitters or creative resets, but the buzz around Ellis keeps momentum alive.

The FBI brand endures because it nails relatable heroism amid chaos. Season 8's return topped charts, proving viewers crave these blue-collar guardians. CIA amps that with Ellis's wit cutting through bureaucracy.

Catch CIA when it drops midseason 2026 on CBS. Stream the full FBI universe, including ongoing episodes on Paramount+.

Stay tuned for more such updates!