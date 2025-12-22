Who killed Herman “Mutt” Wilson? Details analyzed from the latest case on Killer Grannies

Oscar-nominated actress June Squibb hosts the show and walks viewers through the startling incidents every week.

Oxygen’s true crime Killer Grannies covers the shocking case of Herman “Mutt” Wilson, a 85 year old retired Waco Police Department lieutenant who died due to poisoning in 2002. This case was not just shocking, but unexpectedly turned into the biggest homicide investigation.

Wilson's death in April 2002 initially seemed to be the result of an unexpected medical emergency that happened after breakfast at home. However, what at first appeared to be an inexplicable illness swiftly turned into a thorough homicide investigation that revealed a sequence of deceit, poisoning, and manipulation.

The episode, "Granny's Killer Gravy," explains how Wilson and his lover, Rowena Ledbetter, had a trusting, loving relationship that turned into a deadly mystery. Killer Grannies investigates how poison was employed as a silent weapon and how tiny warning signs were overlooked through interviews, forensic analysis, and courtroom evidence. The series poses the eerie question, "How did a quiet morning in Texas end with the calculated killing of a respected former lawman?" by going over important facts and motivations.

Official synopsis of the case:



85-year-old Herman "Mutt" Wilson believed his girlfriend, 70-year-old Rowena Ledbetter, poisoned his breakfast.

Herman "Mutt" Wilson's Background and Lifestyle

Herman "Mutt" Wilson led a calm, orderly existence based on regularity and discipline prior to his death being investigated on Killer Grannies. Wilson, a retired lieutenant in the Waco Police Department, was well-known for his many years of service and maintained his mental acuity well into his eighties. He valued solitude, order, and comfort in his day-to-day existence and lived freely in Texas. He was considered by friends as cautious but trustworthy, particularly in close connections. Rowena Ledbetter, his lover, was also trusted and became a regular part of his life. Wilson had a career in law enforcement, but Killer Grannies shows how his age, loneliness, and routine existence ultimately rendered him vulnerable.

Who killed Herman "Mutt" Wilson?

Wilson became seriously ill on April 21, 2002, after consuming biscuits and gravy that Rowena Ledbetter, his girlfriend, had made. Wilson's prognosis rapidly worsened despite both being sent to the hospital. Wilson allegedly informed a neighbour, "She tried to kill me," just before he passed away that night, which prompted authorities to look into the details surrounding his unexpected sickness.

Investigation and forensic evidence

Police were notified by medical personnel who suspected poisoning. Officers gathered the coffee, leftover food, and a pill bottle filled with a milky white liquid that were discovered in Ledbetter's purse. These materials would be crucial to the forensic investigation. Wilson's system included bendiocarb, a strong pesticide, according to toxicology tests. The death was declared a poisoning homicide by the office of the medical examiner.

What part of the investigation raised unexpected doubts?

During investigation, the detectives found out that Wilson suffered many unexplained ailments connected to meals cooked while Ledbetter was there, according to investigators, a pattern that raised suspicions. Additionally, documents revealed that Wilson had just amended his will to name Ledbetter as a beneficiary, raising the possibility of a financial motivation. The case became more complicated as authorities investigated Ledbetter's record, which included a lost nursing licensure following an indictment related to theft at a retirement facility.

The Trial and The Aftermath

Ledbetter was taken into custody and accused of murder. The defence contended that Wilson had poisoned himself during a murder-suicide attempt, a notion that the jury ultimately rejected, while the prosecution portrayed her as a cunning person who poisoned Wilson for personal benefit. Ledbetter received a life sentence after being found guilty of murder in 2003. Ledbetter passed away in prison at age 71 from natural causes less than a year into her sentence. No suspicion of foul play existed. Amid suspicions of prior foul play, investigators also dug up the body of one of her former husbands to test for poison, but the results were inconclusive, and no further charges were brought.

On Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern/7:00 p.m., watch the entire detailed investigation of Herman “Mutt” Wilson’s death exclusively on Oxygen.