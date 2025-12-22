Did Andrew Tate bet on himself to lose? Viral $88 million profit claim debunked

Andrew Tate (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Piers Morgan Uncensored)

Andrew Tate did not bet on himself to lose his December 20, 2025 Misfits Boxing debut against Chase DeMoor nor did he profit $88 million from any such wager.

The rumor exploded on social media right after his majority decision loss tying into pre-fight odds that heavily favored him at around 80-88% to win.

A viral post by @mma.uncensoredplus suggested that he placed a massive bet on DeMoor for a huge payout but no betting records, statements or credible sources back this up.

Betting against oneself in a sanctioned fight would count as match-fixing which is illegal and risky; no evidence points to it happening here.

The six-round fight in Dubai's Duty Free Tennis Stadium saw Tate, a former kickboxing champion returning after five years, start strong with sharp jabs and body work. He dominated the early rounds but tired visibly from round three.

DeMoor, the defending heavyweight champ and reality TV star, capitalized with clinches, overhand rights, and repeated uppercuts. Tate was bloodied, rocked multiple times and hit the canvas in round five (one slip, one from a big shot).

Judges scored it a majority decision for DeMoor: 58-56, 58-56, 57-57. The bout drew criticism for its low skill level and excessive clinching.

The event streamed on Rumble Premium and drew big subscription numbers.

Real money talk centres on Tate's promoter deal, his brother Tristan claimed up to $52 million from event upside, not any secret bet.

What happened in Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor's Misfits Boxing event?

Tate entered as a heavy favorite, imposing a 200lb weight clause on the bigger DeMoor. Round one: Tate used speed for jabs and body shots, winning clearly.

Round two: More of the same though DeMoor started clinching to slow pace. Round three: Shift began as DeMoor landed flurries and wobbled Tate briefly.

Round four saw Tate exhausted, DeMoor pressed with rights and pushed him around. Round five: Blood flowed from Tate's face after uppercuts; he survived knockdowns. Round six: Survival mode for Tate in clinches as DeMoor controlled.

Andrew Tate, 39, built fame as a four-time kickboxing world champion before shifting to online influence. He promotes success, fitness and controversial views on relationships through courses and social media.

Facing ongoing legal cases in Romania and the UK (which he denies), Tate remains a polarizing figure with millions of followers.

Claims of fight-throwing surfaced fast online, fueled by Tate's loss despite being the heavy favorite. Odds on platforms like Kalshi showed him at 80-87% to win, making an upset payout attractive in theory. Some memes and posts joked or alleged he "bet on black" (against himself) for $88 million.

Instead, Tate admitted post-fight how he felt via an X post-

99.9% of 40 year old men with 700 million dollars sit around with whores. I could have done the same and talked shit on the Internet and took no risks and just lived easy.

In my heart I knew I’m too old. I knew I’d been out too long. That’s why I had to do it.

To face fear. I can’t live scared. I have to know I faced it.

I lost fair and square.

Chase is a true champion.

A warrior - I’m proud of him.

He deserves that belt.

How much did Andrew Tate actually earn from the Misfits Boxing event?

Legitimate estimates put Tate's payday high due to his draw power. As a key promoter figure, he reportedly secured backend from Rumble subscriptions, potentially hitting $52 million per family claims (via Forbes).

DeMoor, the defending champ, likely earned seven figures with bonuses. The card succeeded commercially despite mixed fight quality reviews- viewers tuned in for the spectacle.

Full fight replays of Andrew Tate and Chase DeMoor along with highlights is now available on Rumble Premium (subscription required).

