Andrew Tate to step into the ring for the first time against Chase DeMoor at Misfits 23

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - OCTOBER 15: Andrew Tate (left) poses for a photo while entering the Court of Appeal on October 15, 2024 in Bucharest, Romania. Social Media Influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are appearing in court to appeal a decision to proceed with their trial on charges of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. The Tate brothers were arrested on December 29, 2022, alongside Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu as part of an investigation into human trafficking and rape. (Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)

Former kickboxer Andrew Tate now aims to compete in boxing, shifting gears from his earlier fighting style. He'll face Chase DeMoor - a reality TV personality who is also a boxer - at Misfits 23 on December 20 in Dubai. This pits the ex-champion versus another competitor.

For years, people guessed what Andrew Tate would do next - now he's back, stepping into the ring for his first boxing match, scheduled right around Christmas time and expected to draw big numbers.

Andrew Tate to face Misfits heavyweight champ Chase DeMoor

Andrew Tate, known as "Cobra," will box for the first time. He's set to face Chase DeMoor - the current Misfits heavyweight champ from the show To Handle. This fight tops the bill at Misfits 23. News of this matchup followed speculation about Tate possibly fighting former UFC fighter Darren Till, who is now into influencer boxing.

Reports from Mirror Boxing reveal that Andrew Tate gave the Till fight a no-go, opting instead to take on DeMoor for the heavyweight title. DeMoor, who's already fought five times this year and has stayed unbeaten for two years, will square off against Tate, a kickboxing world champion boasting a 76-9 record, in what looks set to become one of the year's most talked-about crossover clashes.

What do the netizens say?

As soon as the news came out, netizens were buzzing. Here are some fans' reactions:

"The simulation is glitching again," a user commented.

"Can't imagine the scenes if he gets knocked out," another user commented.

"Don't try to hit his chin Chase, it's literally impossible," another netizen expressed.

"The bets against him will be wild," a netizen remarked.

"Wow. This is the state of boxing that would actually get the big audience. Amazing," a user wrote.

