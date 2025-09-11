"Theyre coming for the rest of us" - Andrew Tate warns of a mysterious hit list after Charlie Kirk's assassination

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - FEBRUARY 01: Former kickboxer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan (not seen) leave court with police cars after their trial in Bucharest, Romania on February 01, 2023. (Photo by Alex Nicodim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Charlie Kirk's assassination has already prompted many to speak up, one of them being Andrew Tate. Tate, who reportedly had showcased far-right ideologies, took to X to share his opinion on the incident. In the tweet, posted on September 11, he targeted a group of people and claimed that they were coming for people like Charlie and himself, possibly hinting at those with right-leaning views.

The tweet read,

"Its not only Charlie. Theres a list. Theyre coming for the rest of us."

As of now, more than 530K people have viewed Andrew Tate's tweet, along with over 25K people liking the same. The comment section was filled with mixed reactions. While many resonated with Andrew's remarks, others had a different perspective. A lot of comments even accused the left of being behind acts of violence. One user wrote under Andrew's tweet,

"Charlie wasn’t the first, and sadly he won’t be the last. Truth has a price."

Many other netizens resonated with this thought and claimed that Charlie Kirk lost his life because he was revealing the truth all this time. Meanwhile, another one tweeted,

"The only one coming for you and your brother is the law, Baldy."

Many significant figures such as Donald Trump and Elon Musk mourned the death of Charlie Kirk

Andrew Tate was not the only one who reacted to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Many notable figures, including President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, had been mourning Kirk's shocking demise. According to TIME, many figures from both the Democratic and the Republican sides have condemned the killing.

The outlet reported that while many Democrats shed light on the lack of gun laws, Republicans held the Democrats accountable for the tragic shooting. Trump shared a video in which he addressed the assassination. In the video, the President was heard calling Kirk an inspiration to me. He further described the current scenario as a "dark moment for America."

Further in the video, Donald Trump continued by calling Kirk a "patriot" stating that he always believed in the concept of "open debate." Trump added that Charlie Kirk had devoted his life to the US. In a Truth Social post uploaded on September 11, Trump wrote,

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk too took to X to share his thoughts about the situation. On September 10, Musk responded to another tweet and called the Left the "party of murder."

As far as Charlie Kirk's assassination is concerned, the authorities did not have a suspect in custody as of Wednesday night. The case is an ongoing investigation. Many netizens have, meanwhile, flooded social media platforms like X and Instagram with tributes and condolences for Kirk.

Charlie had left behind his wife, Erika Frantzve and two children.