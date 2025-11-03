Dakota Briley GoFundMe continues to raise funds for surfer as surfer hits milestone amid crash recovery

Dakota Briley, son of Shawn Briley, addressed his well-wishers and thanked them for their love and support (Image via Instagram/@prayfordakotabriley)

Dakota Briley, the son of surfing icon Shawn Briley, is on the road to recovery after a car crash that left him with multiple life threatening injuries months ago in June. After getting “pinned between two vehicles” on North Shore in Oahu, Hawaii, Briley, who himself is a surfer, suffered grave injuries to his skull, spine in addition to his ribs, legs and pelvis.

Briley was put into a coma from which he woke in August, as per Surfer. According to another report by the outlet, Briley has been receiving treatment in Denver, Colorado. Shawn Briley shared in a recent update about his son’s health that he was able to participate in rehabilitation activities in a pool. In an update posted on social media, as well as on the GoFundMe page launched to help with Briley’s medical bills, Shawn stated,

“Aloha everyone! Here is the latest update on Dakota. This past week was an excellent week for him.Dakota got to go into the pool for an hour and do rehabilitation for the first time! He had been waiting months for this opportunity. I was able to get clearance to go into the pool and assist the therapist as well, so it was s a Big win for Dakota.”

Shawn Briley also shared that Dakota Briley has been able to ingest food successfully

In his update, Shawn Briley shared insight into Dakota Briley’s recovery. While sharing that his son has been able to digest food, Shawn wrote,

“It was also his first full week eating solid foods.This was a huge victory for Dakota as well! He hadn't been able to eat/taste food for like 7 weeks. He's also gained almost 5 pounds, so we're all very thankful for this!”

Shawn shared that Dakota Briley now has his friends supporting him. He added,

“Dakota currently has 5 friends visiting him. 3 friends are from college at Point Loma and 2 friends flew in from Oahu, so Dakota is in very Good spirits.It's incredible to watch him with his friends laughing and joking around and hanging out talking story!”

Shawn continued to urge well-wishers and supporters to pray for his son, and remarked,

“Please continue to pray for Dakota. I cannot put into words how much everyone praying for him does for his Heart, Spirit and Soul. Big Mahalo's to everyone for praying to The MOST HIGH-KING OF KINGS-ELOHIM-YEHUSHUA on behalf of Dakota!!! On behalf of our entire Family I'd like to express how we are truly Grateful for all the LOVE, Prayers, support and Generosity......Aloha to everyone and have a Blessed weekend……..”

The GoFundMe campaign set up to help with Briley’s mounting medical expenses was launched in June. Out of its target of $500,000, the fundraiser has successfully raised more than $356,000. Back in September, the donations stood at around $323,000.

After Shawn’s most recent update on his son’s medical status, the donations have surged, with 32 people contributing to the fundraiser.

According to Surfer, Erin Lau, Briley’s sister spoke to a publication and highlighted the fighting spirit with which the 20 year old has been approaching his recovery. Despite the severity of his injuries, she stated that Briley continues to maintain his positive outlook towards life.

Back in September, Briley’s family shared a clip of the young surfer from the hospital, in which he could be seen addressing his well-wishers from the hospital. At the time, he thanked his supporters for their wishes.