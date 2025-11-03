Carlos Manzo talked about not becoming another Mexican mayor who gets executed months before being killed at Day of the Dead event

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 12: Caution tape hangs as members of the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a shooting between two cars at the 400 block of 11th Street SE, on Sunday, March 12, 2023. One male was pronounced dead at the scene and a second male succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital. (Photo by Al Drago for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

On November 1, 2025, Mexican mayor Carlos Manzo was shot dead during Day of the Dead celebrations in Michoacán. According to reports by NPR, the incident took place in front of dozens of people who had assembled there for the festivities. Manzo was known for being outspoken about tough laws to deal with drug cartels.

The incident happened just over a month after Manzo said that he didn't want to be just another Mexican mayor who got executed. In September, while speaking to local media, Carlos Manzo said,

"We need greater determination from the president of Mexico. I do not want to be just another mayor on the list of those who have been executed and had their lives taken away from them. I am very afraid, but I must face it with courage."

According to Fox News, Manzo had also criticized Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for apparently not being too proactive when it came to combating cartels across Mexico. State officials have confirmed that the mayor was shot seven times during the incident on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Mexican Security Minister Omar García Harfuch announced a thorough investigation into the mayor's death. Harfuch further said,

"We send our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones and the residents of Uruapan, who today are experiencing a painful and unjust loss at the hands of organized crime."

The attacker, who shot Carlos Manzo, was reportedly killed at the scene

Mexican Security Minister Omar García Harfuch has revealed details about the tragic incident that happened over the weekend. According to Harfuch, the alleged shooter was also killed at the scene. NPR reports suggested that while Manzo got killed, a council member as well as a bodyguard sustained injuries in the shooting.

According to Harfuch, an unidentified man opened fire at the mayor. On Sunday, Harfuch further said,

"No line of investigation is being ruled out to clarify this cowardly act that took the life of the mayor."

According to the outlet, it is not uncommon for local political leaders to become victims of organized crime violence. It has also been stated that Michoacán is known to be one of the most violent states in Mexico and is often treated as a primary battlefield for multiple cartels.

On Sunday, a day after the mayor's tragic death, the streets were filled with local Uruapan people dressed in black and holding Manzo's photographs. Constant chants of "Justice! Justice! Out with Morena!" could also be heard at the same time, according to NPR. The outlet reported that the incident has been captured in a video, which further went viral on the internet.

Since December 2024, Carlos Manzo had been under protection, which was further reinforced in May 2025, for unspecified reasons. According to NPR, he had municipal police and 14 National Guard officers for his security. Last year, in October, journalist Mauricio Cruz Solís was attacked in Uruapan, shortly after he interviewed Carlos Manzo.

Meanwhile, social media platforms are flooded with condolences and tributes from netizens for the mayor.