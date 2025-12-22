How old is Barry Manilow? American singer reveals lung cancer diagnosis

Barry Manilow announces lung surgery, January and select 2026 concerts rescheduled (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Veteran singer Barry Manilow has shared a health update following the conclusion of his recent Christmas concert run. On Monday, the 82-year-old disclosed that physicians found a cancerous area in his lung, leading to upcoming surgery. News of the discovery surfaced just days after he finished performing seasonal gigs, stirring quiet concern among longtime listeners.

Barry Manilow has provided a health update that is somewhat reassuring and worrying in the wake of recent weeks of bronchitis and a relapse thereafter. The singer disclosed that a regular medical examination revealed that doctors had detected a malignant spot on his left lung, which would be removed by surgery. Doctors indicate that it has not spread to other body parts; their prognosis eliminates chemo or radiation at this stage.

Barry Manilow took to his Instagram account and wrote:

"The bad news is that now that the Christmas A Gift of Love concerts are over, I’m going into surgery to have the spot removed. The doctors do not believe it has spread and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis. So, that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and ‘I Love Lucy’ reruns. The only follow-up is a month to recover and that means we have to reschedule the January arena concerts."

Barry Manilow continued:

"I’m very sorry that you have to change your plans. Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around. In the meantime, I’m counting the days until I return to my home away from home at the Westgate Las Vegas for our Valentine’s weekend concerts on February 12-13-14 and throughout 2026. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year. And remember, if you have even the slightest symptom…get tested! I’ll see you at the Westgate Las Vegas for Valentine’s!"

Because healing takes time, he's shifting gigs set for January along with some planned for 2026. Yet his voice carried hope, not hesitation - he urged listeners to stay ahead of check-ups, while affirming appearances later this year, especially those February shows at Westgate Las Vegas.

