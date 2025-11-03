Crucial Evidence Unveiled: Idaho Police Reveal Bryan Kohberger's KA-BAR Knife Sheath

MOSCOW, IDAHO - SEPTEMBER 13: Bryan Kohberger, accused of murder, arrives for a hearing on cameras in the courtroom in Latah County District Court on September 13, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger, a former criminology PhD student, was indicted earlier this year in the November 2022 killings of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, in an off-campus apartment near the University of Idaho. (Photo by Ted S. Warren-Pool/Getty Images)

Idaho police have put out a cache of unsealed documents and photographs that afford a view of the evidence gathered in the Bryan Kohberger investigation, the man accused of the 2022 slayings of four University of Idaho students. Among the released items is the KA‑BAR knife sheath, a piece that enabled investigators to tie Kohberger to the grisly murders.

Discovered at the crime scene, inside the students' off‑campus home, the sheath became a cornerstone of the prosecution's case after forensic testing linked its DNA directly to Kohberger. The new release finally gives the public a first‑hand view of the evidence that shaped one of the chilling, closely watched murder cases in recent years.

Newly released photos reveal disturbing evidence from Bryan Kohberger's Idaho murder case

Released forensic photographs from the Idaho murder investigation have cast fresh, unsettling light on the aftermath of Bryan Kohberger's crimes. The pictures, catalogued in an evidence log, show the leather sheath that once held the murder weapon set against an assortment of everyday objects: gloves, coffee cups, cotton swabs, band‑aids, bottles and even a discarded Starburst wrapper, as reported by TMZ.

Investigators also documented nail clippings, fragments of car parts and a plain white mattress cover among the collected items. The police reports that come with it present a dark picture by police officers who first arrived at the crime scene and gave a chilling account of the state of the victims and the resulting disarray.

Kohberger was found guilty of the brutal killings and, in a court in Idaho under a plea bargain that left the death penalty off the table, now serves four life sentences with no possibility of parole.

