Which mental health disorders was Bryan Kohberger diagnosed with? Idaho murderer claims to have gotten the medical report before his confession

BOISE, IDAHO - JULY 23: Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing on July 23, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. Kohberger pleaded guilty in exchange for being spared the death penalty for the stabbing of four University of Idaho students nearly three years ago. He faces up to four life sentences in prison. (Photo by Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images)

Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger has revealed details about the mental disorders that he was diagnosed with. According to People that obtained the court records, Kohberger had initially made this revelation on June 29, before confessing to the killings of four students from the University of Idaho.

According to Kohberger, he was diagnosed with autism (level 1), OCD, ADHD and the eating disorder ARFID. The court documents also suggested that Bryan Kohberger was also apparently taking medication (levothyroxine) to treat his hyperthyroidism. He further wrote that all the diagnosis was made in February 2025.

The court filing surfaced shortly before Kohberger admitted to murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen in 2022, and accepted a plea deal in order to avoid death penalty. The filing reportedly included questions that were answered by Kohberger by hand. One of the questions read "Have you ever been diagnosed with a mental health disorder?"

As per Autism Speaks, people with level one autism often find it difficult to initiate social interactions and lack flexibility in behavior. According to Mayo Clinic, OCD or Obsessive-compulsive disorder "features a pattern of unwanted thoughts and fears known as obsessions."

According to People, Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, has been described as a developmental disorder. Lastly, ARFID is an eating disorder that affects food intake of the person.

Bryan Kohberger did not claim that he was not of sound mind when he committed the killings in 2022

While Bryan Kohberger wrote that he was diagnosed with four mental disorders, he reportedly did not try to claim that he was not of sound mind during the 2022 killings of the four students. According to reports by People, he wrote the he was aware of the fact that in case his plea deal got accepted, he could be sentenced to four lifetimes in prison along with an extra 10 years on a burglary charge.

Just a few days after the court filing including details about the mental disorders were submitted, he accepted the plea deal, as previously mentioned. While the public got to know about the mental health records quite recently, prosecutors got hold of the same back in February 2025.

According to FOX13 Seattle, court records suggested that Bryan was apparently abused by his peers while growing up and that impacted his mental health as an adult. At the time, John Kelly, a criminal profiler and president of the System to Apprehend Lethal Killers, said,

"Based on the media reporting of his abuse by kids, boys and girls alike, especially young girls teasing and making fun of him, I think this could have been very traumatic for him as a child."

It was then speculated that these factors could affect the sentencing that he was supposed to receive later. While the records were initially sealed, Ada County Judge Steven Hippler ruled that they should be unsealed as there was no point keeping those hidden from the public.

On July 2, he confessed to the killings and about three weeks after that, Bryan Kohberger received a sentencing of four lifetimes in prison.