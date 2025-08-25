Dylan Mortensen's GoFundMe surpasses $90K Target as donations continue to pour in for Idaho murder surviving roommate

Bryan Kohberger was sentenced last month for his alleged involvement in the murder case (Image via Getty)

Dylan Mortensen is trending after her family members launched a GoFundMe page, seeking help to rebuild her life. Notably, Mortensen is one of the survivors of the University of Idaho murder case, where four of her friends were reportedly killed by Bryan Kohberger in 2022, as per ABC News.

The fundraiser was started last month on July 29, and it has continued to receive donations until today. The public has been sending funds of different amounts so far, with the most recent being $20.

The GoFundMe page was created by Dylan Mortensen’s aunt, Kate Heath, alongside another individual named Cindy Montoto. The description of the page stated that Dylan went through a lot for more than two years, following the murder incident. The description says that Dylan also cooperated with law enforcement to resolve the murder case.

Furthermore, the fundraiser says that Mortensen had to learn to move on, which changed a lot of things, and continued:

“We know a lot of people have asked how they can help, so we created this to support Dylan in building back her life and her future - a life that will require relocation, intensive long term trauma therapy, and extra security and privacy measures.”

The GoFundMe page expressed gratitude to everyone for helping Dylan’s family members bring the love and support that she needed after everything that happened. The fundraiser additionally stated:

“Social media has been unkind, unsupportive and very negative towards Dylan, but we are hoping social media can also show the positive and loving side of people in the world that care about this brave girl.”

While the fundraiser aims to collect $90,000, donations of more than $111,000 have been made, as of this writing.

Dylan Mortensen shared her experience after the murder incident at the court last month

Dylan Mortensen was also one of those who appeared during Bryan Kohberger’s sentencing on July 23, 2025. Notably, the students who were targeted in the incident included Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle, as per NBC News.

Mortensen was 19 years old when the murders happened, and she read a statement at the court last month on the day of Bryan’s sentencing. According to CBS News, the incident changed a lot of things in her life, adding that her friends were “beautiful, genuine, compassionate people.”

Dylan claimed that there was no reason for her friends to die, and she was unable to trust anyone after the incident. She further stated:

“What he did shattered me in places I didn’t know could break. I should have been figuring out who I was. I should have been having the college experience and starting to establish my future. Instead, I was forced to learn how to survive the unimaginable.”

Dylan Mortensen said that she occasionally feels like she is “reliving everything” and that she also has to deal with panic attacks. Mortensen mentioned that she had a fear of closing her eyes, and the entire experience went beyond anxiety.

While she did not address Bryan Kohberger directly, Dylan said that he was an individual who did not have empathy and selected the path of evil and destruction. She also referred to her friends who died alongside Bryan, and added:

“Living is how I honor them. Speaking today is to help me find some sort of justice for them, and I will never let him take that from me. He may have taken so much from me, but he will never get to take my voice. He will never take the memories I had with them. He will never erase the love we shared, the laughs we had or the way they made me feel seen and whole.”

Meanwhile, Bryan Kohberger received four life sentences last month, and he is currently at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, as per People magazine.