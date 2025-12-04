Steve Cropper net worth: Fortune explored as legendary rock and roll hall of fame guitarist dies at 84

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer guitarist Steve Cropper passes away at 84. (Image via Instagram/@thestevecropper)

Steve Cropper, a Booker T. & the M.G.'s guitarist, and a soul musician from Memphis, passed away at 84 in Nashville, on Wednesday, December 3. Celebrity Net Worth estimated his net worth to be $5 million.

The late guitarist was a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, inducted to the honor in 1992.

Alongside keyboardist Booker T. Jones, drummer Al Jackson Jr., and bassist Lewie Steinberg, Steve was one of the original members of Booker T. & the M.G.’s, a band that formed under Stax Records in 1962.

Steve worked with several soul musicians, including Otis Redding, R&B duo Sam & Dave, father-daughter duo Rufus and Carla Thomas, Johnnie Taylor, Eddie Floyd, and Wilson Pickett.

The musician left Booker T. & the MG.’s in 1970 and in 1980 he joined The Blues Brother.

Comedian and singer John Belushi, and fellow comedian Dan Aykroyd, who met on a Saturday Night Live sketch, formed The Blues Brother band in 1978. The two began collaborating on the show since then, with several other artists joining them eventually. Apart from performing as a band member, Steve Cropper also toured with the band.

Steve not only played the guitar, but also wrote, and produced songs, including Otis Redding's 1968 track (Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay, Wilson Pickett's 1995 track In the Midnight Hour, and Booker T. & the MG.'s Green Onion.

Steve Cropper's artistry and influence earned him the title of the second-greatest guitarist of all time by Mojo Magazine in 1996.

A brief look at Steve Cropper's family in the wake of his death

Steve Cropper's son, Cameron Cropper, confirmed his passing to Variety. The cause of his death has not been disclosed. Steve was married to Angel Cropper at the time of his death. The two share son, Cameron, and daughter, Andrea, together.

Steve and Angel likely tied the knot in 1988. In June 2018, the guitarist penned a sweet message for her on Facebook to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.

Before Angel, Steve was married to Betty Elisabeth Grooms with whom he shared two children, Ashley and Stephen Cropper.

In a statement shared with the Rolling Stone, Steve's family remembered the guitarist:

"Steve was a beloved musician, songwriter, and producer whose extraordinary talent touched millions of lives around the world."

Eddie Gore, one of Steve's longtime acquaintances told the Associated Press, the musician had recently suffered a fall, due to which, he was at a rehabilitation center in Nashville.

Eddie said he was with Steve on Tuesday, December 2, the night before his passing. Describing Steve a "good human", Eddie spoke on others' behalf, and expressed how everyone felt blessed to have had Steve in their lives.