Josh Shapiro accuses Kamala Harris of telling “blatant lies” in her memoir “107 Days”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 08: Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during her "107 Days" book tour at Tabernacle on October 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, December 3, The Atlantic published an interview with Josh Shapiro by reporter Tim Alberta. Among other subjects, Alberta also brought up Kamala Harris' latest memoir, 107 Days, in the interview.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro slams former VP Kamala Harris, accusing her of spreading "blatant lies" about him in her memoir recounting her failed White House run.



He first asked the Pennsylvania governor if he had received any advance notice about the book from Harris, which he hadn't.

After hearing the excerpts about him from the book, Shapiro said:

"She wrote that in her book? That’s complete and utter bullsh*t. I can tell you that her accounts are just blatant lies."

At one point, the reporter told him how Harris had recounted Shapiro's tendency to take over every conversation and his insistence on being "in the room for every decision" when he was interviewed for the position of her running mate.

At hearing this, Josh's expression ranged "between outrage and exasperation," according to Alberta. The governor also told the outlet that he hadn't read Harris's book yet.

For the uninitiated, Harris ultimately chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her potential vice president, rather than Josh Shapiro.

In the interview, Shapiro also addressed the defeat of the Democratic Party in his state, praising Trump by saying:

"Democrats lost ground in some of these communities by failing to show up and failing to treat people with a level of respect that they deserve. Donald Trump has been a once-in-a-generation political figure who’s managed to connect on a deeper cultural level."

​ Kamala Harris suggested she might run for President again

The discussion about Kamala Harris's memoir with Governor Josh Shapiro comes a month after the former Vice President gave her first-ever UK interview with BCC.

Speaking to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, Harris mentioned that her grandnieces would likely see a female president of the US "in their lifetime, for sure."

When Kuenssberg asked if it could be her, Kamala responded with "possibly," hinting that she might run for president again at some point after her defeat to Trump in 2024. She was then asked if she saw a future in politics, to which she said:

"I am not done. I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones."

Discussing the odds of her winning the Democratic ticket in an upcoming election, Harris said she never cared for the polls, adding:

"If I listened to polls I would have not run for my first office, or my second office - and I certainly wouldn't be sitting here."

In the interview, Kamala mentioned that her predictions about Donald Trump were coming true, claiming that he had weaponized the Department of Justice. The suspension of Jimmy Kimmel over a joke was cited by the former vice president as an example of the same.