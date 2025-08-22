“Terrifying” - Villanova university active shooter hoax sparks concern as viral video shows terrified students scrambling for cover

Villanova University (Image via Instagram/@villanovau)

The campus of Villanova University was thrown into chaos and dread Thursday afternoon because of reports of an active shooter very close to the campus law school, which induced lockdowns and panic thereafter.

Local law enforcement later confirmed that the terrifying incident was a “cruel hoax” but not before fearful scenes unfolded during new student move-in and orientation events.

According to the university, the false report came from a 911 call falsely proclaiming that there was an active shooter at Villanova's Charles Widger School of Law with at least one victim.

The call was received around 4:30 pm local time and generated an alert across the campus immediately. Students and families were instructed to shelter in place and to refrain from going near Scarpa Hall, on the West Campus, close to several residence halls and a dining hall.

Villanova University's response to the incident as police report no threat to lives

The event was heightened by the timing as Thursday was the first day of orientation for incoming students and an outdoor mass was taking place to welcome the Class of 2029 and their families. In response to the incident, University President Rev. Peter Donohue said (via NY Post):



"Mercifully, no one was injured, and we now know that it was a cruel hoax -- there was no active shooter, no injuries and no evidence of firearms present on campus... While that is a blessing and a relief, I know today's events have shaken our entire community."



According to ABC News, local police helped the Radnor Township Police to secure the area and complete several sweeps. After police were satisfied, they issued an all-clear status and advised the campus that it was safe. “It is safe. Right now we’re reporting no injuries,” Radnor Township Police Superintendent Christopher Flanagan said.



Flanagan noted that phony threats of this nature derail police resources from tending other serious crimes. District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer of Delaware County reported that his office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are searching for the person(s) responsible for the hoax.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro denounced the event, calling it "every parent's worst nightmare and every student's greatest fear." He stated that swatting - what law enforcement refers to as false emergency calls - is illegal and that they will prosecute those they find responsible.



"use every tool at our disposal to find the person or people who called in this fake threat and hold them accountable," Josh Shapiro told the police force.



The Villanova incident was one of many false shooter alerts reported across the nation on Thursday, including a false threat earlier in the day at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Classes at Villanova were supposed to start on Monday, but the incident has left students and families rattled. University officials have promised resources to students and families who are impacted as the investigation continues.