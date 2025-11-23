ZEBULON, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a roundtable with faith leaders at Christ Chapel on October 23, 2024 in Zebulon, Georgia. Trump is campaigning across Georgia today as he and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attempt to win over swing state voters. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Federal agents are challenging wild guesses about the shooting incident involving President Donald Trump last year, saying they’ve found zero proof of an elaborate scheme. In a fresh chat on Fox News, top figures like Kash Patel from the FBI, his deputy Dan Bongino, plus someone close to the Butler investigation agreed that Thomas Matthew Crooks seemed to act alone. Even though internet rumors keep spreading fast, officials insist this wasn’t tied to any hidden network or joint effort.

A year has passed since someone tried to shoot Trump during a political gathering in July 2024, yet folks still wonder what really happened. Right after firing shots at the event, Thomas Matthew Crooks was taken down by police marksmen. Three individuals were hurt; one bullet just clipped Donald Trump's ear.

Among those hit, Corey Comperatore, a man from Ohio who was 50, died trying to shield his family. Since then, conservatives keep bringing it up again and again, annoyed that there’s barely any clear information on Crooks or why he snapped. Even Eric Trump's spoken out, calling the silence around motives frustrating.

Patel and Bongino stand firm on findings as questions persist online

Federal authorities still back their take on the Trump rally shooting probe, stressing they’ve looked at it every way possible - even though rumors and loose questions keep popping up online, as reported by TMZ. The authorities say they dug deep into everything: what the gunman did, his online tracks, past life, messages he sent or got, also talks with relatives, people who saw things firsthand, top government figures - and nothing changed their mind: no wider group helped him, no outside country told him to act, no secret reason drove the violence.

Agents confirmed that Trump received regular updates throughout the entire process and now trusts both the result and the thoroughness of the job. It wasn’t a small check - it took tons of FBI staff, well over a thousand chats with folks, loads of leads from the public, stacks of court-backed moves like search orders and document demands, plus checks on global email platforms to rule out help coming from abroad.

Even so, the event keeps popping up in political talks; critics say major details seem fuzzy while backers push for more openness. Government reps stand by their conclusion, saying no evidence hints at a broader scheme - but constant arguing shows plenty of folks aren’t treating it as settled.

