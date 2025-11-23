Peppermint Bark Ice Cream returns as Blue Bell rolls out its seasonal flavors

Blue Bell has announced the return of its Peppermint Bark Ice Cream (Image via Instagram / @bluebellicecream)

Blue Bell has announced the launch of its Peppermint Bark Ice Cream, a seasonal offering available during the holidays. The Texas-based ice cream brand posted the news on its official Instagram account, confirming that one of its most popular festive flavors is back on shelves.

In its social media announcement, Blue Bell shared the description directly with customers, writing:

“Celebrate the sweetest season with our Peppermint Bark Ice Cream! The flavor is a smooth mint ice cream loaded with luscious dark chocolate flavored chunks and tasty peppermint bark pieces. Available in the pint and half gallon sizes for a limited time.”

Blue Bell brings back Peppermint Bark Ice Cream with limited holiday availability

Peppermint Bark Ice Cream is one of the seasonal releases that is recurring in the Blue Bell holiday rotation, along with two other winter flavors: Peppermint and Christmas Cookies. The returning flavor, according to the company, features a base of mint, which is combined with chocolate pieces and peppermint bark.

Ice cream is currently distributed in various retail stores where Blue Bell products are sold. It is also available to customers via online grocery services, such as Amazon Fresh. For people who do not reside in Blue Bell distribution regions, the company has ensured that the flavor can be shipped to them via its official website.

The Peppermint Bark return is also a sequel to other seasonal releases by the brand. In the summer season earlier this year, Blue Bell brought back Southern Blackberry Cobbler and Homemade in the Shade, a product that had been out of distribution for more than a decade. The releases are part of the company's trend of rotating nostalgic and seasonal flavors throughout the year.

Peppermint Bark is not the only Peppermint Ice Cream that Blue Bell has introduced this season. This version features crushed peppermint candies blended into a mint base, a light pink shade, and red and green candy bits. It is packaged as a holiday-related product that reflects the traditional seasonal peppermint cookies.

The company has observed that these are seasonal products, which will be available as long as supplies last on the shelves. It is recommended that customers wishing to buy Peppermint Bark Ice Cream should inquire with their local stockists or use the online ordering option available at the Blue Bell site.

Blue Bell has not stated the date when the seasonal run would terminate. However, according to past holiday releases, the flavor will likely be available even during the winter season, depending on the store's stock and demand.